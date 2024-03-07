Diners in India spit blood & vomit after being served dry ice, restaurant manager arrested

Diners in India hospitalised after consuming dry ice at restaurant

Five people in the Indian city of Gurugram had to be hospitalised after consuming dry ice at a restaurant in the area.

They spat out blood and vomited when the eatery served them a mouth freshener which included the ingredient.

Authorities in India have arrested the restaurant manager and the case is now under investigation.

Police told BBC News that the incident occurred on Saturday (2 March), when Ankit Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida city in Gurugram, visited the restaurant with his wife and friends.

NDTV identified the eatery responsible as Laforestta Cafe.

Following dinner, a waiter at the restaurant offered them a packet of mouth freshener, traditionally served after a meal.

After five people in the group consumed it, their mouths began burning and bleeding and they started vomiting.

Footage of the incident circulated on X, showing a group of diners gagging and spitting on the floor. One of them attempted to wash out the taste with water while another showed her mouth to the camera.

According to Hindustan Times, the customers experienced a burning sensation in their mouths as well.

In their official complaint, the diners alleged that restaurant staff did not assist them during the situation.

All five of the customers involved had to be hospitalised, with two still in hospital according to NDTV.

Search ongoing for restaurant owner

BBC News stated that on Tuesday (5 March), police in Gurugram City arrested the restaurant’s manager on charges of poisoning “with the intent to cause hurt or harm”.

Meanwhile, a search is ongoing for the restaurant’s owner, who is on the run.

A doctor who examined the contents of the mouth freshener confirmed that it consisted of dry ice, among other ingredients, police said.

They are now investigating the case and conducting a forensic analysis of the mouth freshener.

Hindustan Times reported that Mr Kumar said he showed the packet to a doctor.

“According to the doctor, it is an acid which can lead to death,” he said.

Featured image adapted from @yuvnique on X.