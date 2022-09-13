Customers Hospitalised With Food Poisoning After Eating Chicken Chop At JB Eatery, Restaurant Apologises

Customers Hospitalised With Food Poisoning After Eating Salted Egg Chicken Chop At Padi Kopitiam In JB

Johor Bahru (JB) is a popular destination for foodies in Singapore who are willing to cross the Causeway for delectable dishes. As much as they’re willing to try different dishes, the experience shouldn’t come at the expense of falling sick.

Two customers, however, found themselves in hospital with food poisoning after eating salted egg chicken chop at an eatery in JB.

While the diners were understandably upset, the restaurant has taken ownership of the unfortunate episode, apologising and carrying out internal investigations. They even paid for the victims’ medical bills.

Customers get food poisoning after eating chicken chop at JB eatery on 11 Sep

On Sunday (11 Sep), Ms Zhang (transliterated from Chinese) took to Facebook to share about her experience.

Earlier that day, she apparently had lunch with her relatives at the new Padi Kopitiam outlet at Mount Austin.

According to China Press, her husband and cousin felt unwell at around 5pm and soon found themselves in a hospital with food poisoning.

Since they both had the salted egg chicken chop, Ms Zhang guessed that the dish must’ve been the culprit.

In her Facebook post, Ms Zhang also shared the receipt from their visit, which included two orders of salted egg chicken chop.

Speaking to China Press, Ms Zhang said neither her husband nor cousin tasted anything ‘unusual’ in their food.

Restaurant apologises for incident

A day after Ms Zhang uploaded her post, Padi Kopitiam announced that they will be closing their outlets at Taman Impian Emas and Mount Austin.

They apparently summoned all employees to their head office for meetings and training, and to facilitate internal investigations.

At about 8.30pm that night, the restaurant issued another update, sharing that the freezer at its Mount Austin outlet had apparently malfunctioned on Sunday (11 Sep). The incident affected the salted egg sauce they had placed inside.

Acknowledging the oversight, the restaurant added that they’ve obtained information from the affected customers. They will also be reimbursing customers’ dining and medical bills.

Ms Zhang confirmed the reimbursement via a screenshot of the receipt.

Padi Kopitiam will additionally be suspending the sale of all menu items that include salted egg sauce and fried chicken chop.

The eatery took the opportunity to once again apologise to customers. They will provide more updates in due time.

Featured image adapted from Padi Kopitiam on Facebook and Facebook.