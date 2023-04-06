Dishwasher In China Comes To Work In Bentley, Took Job Because She’s Bored At Home

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Dishwasher In China With Bentley Comes To Work To Cure Boredom

If there’s one thing that we’ve been taught from a young age, it’s to never judge a book by its cover. The same goes for people’s jobs and their financial status, like this delivery driver who owns a Nissan GT-R.

Now, a woman in China who works as a dishwasher has gone viral overnight for showing up in a Bentley.

Evidently financially secure, she even revealed that she took the job because she was bored at home.

Dishwasher dropped off work by daughter in Bentley

The woman became the talk of Chinese social media site Weibo overnight when news account Mandarin Orange News posted a video of her stepping out of a Bentley.

According to the caption, the unidentified woman was seen exiting a Bentley last Saturday (1 Apr) to start her shift at a hotel in Szechuan, China.

She reportedly works there as a dishwasher and her daughter drops her off every day in a black Bentley SUV.

In the video, the jovial-looking lady can be seen coming out of the vehicle in an apron and PVC boots.

As she smiles at the camera, onscreen text cheekily asks if the owner of the hotel is the poorest among all the workers.

It then switches to say, “What she lacks isn’t money, but something to do”.

Dishwasher feels bored and uneasy when she goes a day without working

When asked about her job, the woman said that she doesn’t need the money and took it as she is bored at home.

As a matter of fact, she feels uneasy whenever she goes a day without washing dishes.

Hence, her daughter has been tasked with ferrying her to work daily in the Bentley.

In the comment section, many netizens sang praises of the woman’s diligent spirit.

One commenter praised her for being hardworking and hoped that she will always be happy and enjoy good health.

Another expressed their awe at the woman’s strength and called her an inspiration.

Some also shared their own encounters with other elderly folks who are equally insistent on working despite being well off.

One shared a story about a wealthy old lady who reportedly worked at her father’s former company. Out of boredom, she would pay for extra food from the canteen out of her own pocket and even gave her father extra meat during Chinese New Year.

Interestingly, the lady reportedly claimed to own a lot of properties but has nothing to do.

Meanwhile, another netizen shared a story that was closer to home. She revealed that her own uncle insists on working even though her brother is more than able to provide for him.

Despite being close to 70 years old, he apparently loses his appetite when he has to take a break.

The body will get older but the mind does not have to

Retirement doesn’t mean you have to stop working altogether, as this woman has shown us.

On the contrary, it can be the time to find something that gives you joy and purpose instead.

This way, your mind can stay active, engaged, and youthful even as your body ages.

Here’s hoping she continues to enjoy what she does and inspires others her age to maintain an energetic spirit.

