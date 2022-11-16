Disneyland & Disney City Will Be Built In Malacca, Completion By 2027

Disneyland Is Coming To Malacca In 2027

Malaysia announced today (16 Nov) that a Disneyland and Disney City will be built in Malacca, to be completed by 2027.

It’ll be the first Disneyland in Southeast Asia, meaning people in the region need not travel to Japan, China or the United States to see Mickey and his friends.

While the exact location hasn’t been disclosed, the theme park should be 60.7ha to 80.9ha, which will be the largest in the region.

Disneyland in Malacca to help reach tourist goals

According to the New Straits Times, Malaysia State Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Muhammad Jailani Khamis said the project will cost around S$600 million (RM2 billion).

Even though it might not be so large, I feel that it will be more than enough to live up to the Disneyland name, which is an achievement and feat in itself to be brought to our shores.

He expects the theme park to add to the goal of achieving 20 million tourists in a year, in three years.

A 22km-long Maglev transportation system will be built to connect tourist spots in Malacca and the theme park development.

Malaysia Disneyland & Disney City will be first in SEA

While there are Disneyland resorts in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Paris, there have been none in Southeast Asia — until now.

Whether you’re a Disney fanatic and have visited every Disney resort globally or have yet to visit, the news should be exciting for not just Malaysians but also Singaporeans and others in Southeast Asia.

While 2027 is five years from now, we’re sure many will make the pilgrimage to Disneyland in Malacca when it opens.

