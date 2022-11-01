Shanghai Disneyland Ordered To Lockdown, Visitors Must Test Covid-19 Negative Before Leaving

Shanghai Disneyland Entered Snap Lockdown On 31 Oct

It is widely known that Chinese authorities are set on stamping out the Covid-19 outbreaks in the country, imposing several lockdowns as part of their controversial zero-Covid policy.

However, due to the new variants, the country now has to deal with a slew of pandemic restrictions and curbs.

Just yesterday (31 Oct), they imposed a snap lockdown on the Shanghai Disney Resort, and visitors must test negative for Covid-19 before they are allowed to leave.

Based on footage posted online, hordes of visitors ended up trapped inside. There was an estimated 20,000 people on the theme park’s premises.

Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland must test negative for 3 consecutive days

Asia Nikkei reported the park announced the closure as early as 11am, but most of the attractions were still operating.

According to Reuters, the city government said in an online notice that visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort are not allowed to leave “until on-site testing returns a negative result”.

Those who visited the park since Thursday (27 Oct) have to obtain three negative Covid-19 tests over three consecutive days.

The notice also advised visitors to avoid participating in group activities.

Disney said that it was “temporarily closing with immediate effect . . . in accordance with disease control requirements.”

They added that guests would be notified as soon as there is a confirmed date to resume operations.

2,699 local Covid-19 infections in Shanghai on 31 Oct

Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park are part of the massive 390-hectare theme park and resort.

The lockdown comes just two days after the theme park announced that it would operate at a reduced capacity.

China reported 2,699 local Covid-19 infections and 10 asymptomatic cases in Shanghai on 31 Oct, reports the National Health Commission.

Earlier this year, the city faced a months-long lockdown marked by occasional food shortages and isolated protests.

Currently, China is the last major economy that has implemented strict measures to curb the pandemic.

Featured image adapted from Shanghai Disney Resort.