Singapore-Born Doctor Shot & Killed In South Africa After Taking Wrong Turn Towards Protests

40-Year-Old Doctor Shot & Killed In South Africa, He Leaves Behind Wife & Son

A Singapore-born doctor has tragically passed away in South Africa after reportedly being shot and killed.

40-year-old Dr Teoh Kar Hao was in the country with his wife and son when he took a wrong turn towards protesters.

A crowdfunding page has been set up to support his family.

Doctor took wrong turn towards protest area

Dr Teoh was on holiday with his family and driving in Cape Town last Thursday (3 Aug) when the incident occurred, the BBC reported.

At about 6.30pm local time, he took a wrong turn from the airport and headed towards Nyanga, a township in the city adjacent to the airport, a police spokesperson said.

The area is the scene of violent protests involving taxi drivers and operators in response to moves by the police to enforce a new traffic law.

Doctor shot & killed while driving in South Africa

At a road named Ntlangano Crescent, a number of suspects approached the vehicle driven by Dr Teoh, in which his wife and son were passengers.

They shot and killed him, the spokesman said.

He was found by police officers in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds to his head, reported Cape Town Etc.

His wife and son, who were “in shock”, were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The South African police have opened an investigation into the killing.

The British High Commission in the country is supporting Dr Teoh’s family, they said in a statement quoted by the IOL news portal.

Doctor killed in South Africa worked in the UK

According to Dr Teoh’s LinkedIn profile, he was a consultant foot and ankle surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital in the United Kingdom (UK).

He graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 2007 and the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in 2016.

The doctor lived in Bishop’s Stortford, a town in Hertfordshire, England.

The hospital paid tribute to him in a statement quoted by the Bishop’s Stortford Independent on Thursday (10 Aug), saying he was “a well-respected member of the team, a valued colleague and friend”.

Deceased studied at Raffles Institution

While Dr Teoh is reportedly a British national, his Facebook profile states that he is from Singapore.

He also studied at Raffles Institution from 1996 to 1999, according to his LinkedIn profile, then at Raffles Junior College from 2000 to 2001.

This was confirmed by a woman named Sancy Low, who posted on Facebook saying that he was her cousin.

Cousin appeals for momentos & prayers for deceased

Ms Low also appealed to those who knew Dr Teoh to send photos, memories, and letters to his mother, wife and two-year-old son, so that he may know about his father through them.

As her cousin was a Buddhist, she said people may also send their daily thoughts, good deeds and prayers for his passing until 11 Nov — which is 100 days after his death, after which he will be “making his way to heaven and finding his final place of rest”.

Condolences can be sent to remembering.karhao@gmail.com.

Crowdfunding page has been set up

Additionally, a crowdfunding page has also been set up for Dr Teoh’s family.

It was set up “in honour of Kar’s memory and in recognition of the profound loss his family faces”, the write-up said.

All funds raised will go directly towards supporting his family and help them navigate the challenges ahead.

So far, 31,974 pounds (S$54, 902) has already been donated.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Dr Teoh’s loved ones. Hopefully, those responsible for this senseless killing will be brought to justice soon.

