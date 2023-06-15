S’porean Businessman Shot In The Head In The Philippines, Police Investigating Incident

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Businessman Shot In The Head In Philippine Resort Town

Chan Kim Tay, a Singaporean businessman, was shot in the head shortly after leaving a grocery store in the Philippines on Monday (12 June).

He leaves behind his Filipino wife and three children.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Chan Kim Tay shot after leaving grocery shop

According to The Straits Times (ST), Mr Chan was based in the Philippines for about three decades.

The 66-year-old had three children — aged 28, 17, and seven — with his Filipino wife Marife Chan, 49.

Mr Chan was leaving his grocery store in Lian, a resort town about a three-hour drive from Manila, at around 6pm on Monday when the incident happened.

Case officer Sergeant Arthur Rosales told ST that an unidentified person approached Mr Chan and shot him in the head.

Mr Chan was conveyed to a hospital in the nearby town of Nasugbu but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police checking security cameras for clues

Local investigators are now checking security cameras around the scene of the crime to try and identify the shooter.

Sergeant Rosales noted that they are looking into whether Mr Chan may have been killed as the result of a domestic dispute and if he was shot by a hired gunman.

Meanwhile, Mr Chan’s wife told police that he had not quarrelled with anyone and did not have any enemies.

Sergeant Rosales also said that Mr Chan never learnt to speak the local language, Tagalog, so he kept to himself most of the time.

MS News sends our condolences to the family of Mr Chan. May he rest in peace and may the police get to the bottom of things and bring the perpetrators to justice.

