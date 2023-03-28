Woman In Tennessee Shoots 6 Staff & Students Dead At Christian School, Killed By Police

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Shoots 6 Staff & Students Dead At Christian School In Tennessee

On Monday (27 Mar), a mass shooting took place in Nashville, Tennessee, after a 28-year-old woman opened fire at Covenant School, a Christian school there.

Audrey Hale killed six staff and students before the police shot and killed her.

Hale was apparently a former student at the school and identified as transgender.

During the attack, she was armed with three guns, including a semi-automatic rifle.

Attack unfolded over 14 minutes

According to CNN, Hale entered the Covenant School by shooting through a side door. Authorities noted that the attack took place within roughly 14 minutes.

Hale fired several shots on the first and second floors of the school, killing three nine-year-old students along with three school staff.

Police officers rushed to the scene and fatally shot the suspect.

Shooter was a former student at the school

After the attack, police investigations found that Hale was a former student at the targeted school, reported Reuters.

They also uncovered detailed maps of the school drawn by Hale, including entry points into the building.

CNN additionally reported that Hale seemed to have planned to target another location too.

However, the suspect allegedly gave up after doing a “threat assessment” as the site had “too much security”.

According to the BBC, the police discovered that Hale identified as transgender.

Based on Reuters’ reports, Police Chief John Drake highlighted that investigators believe Hale had “some resentment…for having to go to that school” as a student. This might have ignited her desire to carry out the shooting.

However, the Police Chief did not specify the nature of this resentment, and could not confirm whether it had any relation with Hale’s gender identity or the school’s Christian orientation.

America’s 129th shooting so far in 2023

CNN quoted US President Joe Biden who described the shooting to be “sick” and “heartbreaking”.

He urged Congress to take greater action towards stopping gun violence.

The BBC also reported that the attack is America’s 129th mass shooting of 2023.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the victims’ loved ones.

Featured image adapted from CNN.