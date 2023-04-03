Dog Wanders To Buona Vista MRT After Leaving Home, Staff Thanked For Looking After Him

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Dog Walks 1km To Buona Vista MRT, Staff Keep Him In Their Office

When our beloved pets get lost away from home, owners usually require help from total strangers to find them.

As animals can’t communicate their home location to us, the kindness of humans is needed to keep them safe till their owner can be contacted.

Thankfully, the staff at Buona Vista MRT station were kind enough to look after a dog when he wandered away from home.

His owner thanked them for their kindness after safely picking him up.

Dog escapes from home in the morning

In a Facebook post on Sunday (2 Apr), netizen Karthik Nathan said his dog, Apollo, had an “adventure” that day.

The canine escaped from his home in the wee hours of the morning, managing to jump over his fence.

This happened perhaps because the door wasn’t closed properly, he added.

Dog wanders to Buona Vista MRT

Apollo wandered all the way to Buona Vista MRT station — some 1km away, Mr Nathan said.

Thankfully, he was found by SMRT staff.

While dogs aren’t typically allowed in MRT stations, they brought him to their office and kept him there.

Somehow, they managed to get in touch with the owner, and he picked him up.

Owner thanks staff for taking care of dog

Mr Nathan thanked SMRT staff, especially Syahril and Archana, for taking care of Apollo.

Luckily, Apollo was also a “good boy”, he added, and a didn’t misbehave, causing more trouble to them.

SMRT replied in the comments, saying they were happy their staff could help.

They also encouraged Mr Nathan to share his appreciation on SMRT’s feedback page.

Kudos to SMRT staff

The SMRT staff would’ve been within their rights to chase Apollo away, considering dogs aren’t allowed in the MRT.

Thus, it was especially kind of them to keep and look after him instead — making it much easier for Mr Nathan to get his dog back.

The longer Apollo wasn’t found, the more difficult it would’ve been to find him too, so the SMRT staff really did a big favour to the owner.

Kudos to them for saving the day.

