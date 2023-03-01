Lost Dog Filmed Waiting For Owner Daily, They Reunite After 8 Months Through Viral TikTok

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lost Dog Waits In Rain For Owner, Refuses To Move For 4 Days

Dogs are known to be loyal companions who will be there for their owners through rain or shine.

One pet doggo in Seremban, Malaysia demonstrated this unwavering devotion for eight whole months after she got separated from her family in May 2022.

The dog finally reunited with her owners in late 2022 after a video of the very good girl sitting in the rain waiting for them blew up on TikTok.

Dog waits for owners daily, refuses to move even when raining

In a TikTok video posted on 12 Dec 2022 by user @jimjimmie, Bairava the dog can be seen sitting at an unsheltered storefront, staring into the distance as if longing for someone.

Heavy rain pours down on her forlorn figure.

The caption reveals that Bairava has been sitting outside the store for four days.

Someone in the background, presumably the OP, can be heard gently coaxing her to eat, or to at least get out of the rain.

Bairava sits unmoving at first, but after a while, she finally trods over slowly to a sheltered area, where she flops down and continues looking into the distance, seemingly waiting for someone to come.

She eventually nibbles on some of the food the OP prepared.

Fortunately, a comment under the video on 15 Dec 2022 shares that the story has a “happy ending”, as the dog has since been reunited with her owner after eight months of being separated.

This is all thanks to the viral TikTok clip.

Dog went missing after someone failed to close gate properly

According to Malaysian news site SAYS, Bairava’s owner is 40-year-old Vaani from Malacca.

Bairava was a stray and was adopted as a puppy by Vaani’s family five years ago.

The owners initially planned on releasing Bairava back to the streets after she grew into adulthood.

However, they eventually adopted her as the pooch was clumsy and unable to fend for herself.

All was well for four years until Vaani fell sick in April 2022 and went back to Malacca to recuperate for a month.

While she was away, her husband kept Bairava at the back of his office so he could take care of her.

On 10 May 2022, her husband had to go on a business trip to Penang and asked a friend to help to feed Bairava in his absence.

Unfortunately, the friend failed to shut the gate properly after doing so.

Bairava ran out of the compound as it was raining that day and loud sounds from Hari Raya firecrackers frightened her.

Vaani shared that Bairava was “already gone” when her husband returned to look for her at 1am.

Family looked for dog for a month, they had a tearful reunion

SAYS reports that the family had a tearful reunion with Bairava after being separated for eight months.

Vaani recalled scouring the neighbourhood looking for Bairava for a month. In fact, she screamed the dog’s name so much that she became known among the residents, with some even asking why she was being so loud.

She eventually came to terms with the fact that she had lost Bairava for good after a month of futile searching.

However, in an incredible turn of events, Vaani’s sister came across the viral TikTok video in December 2022.

Vaani told SAYS that she was sure that the dog in the video was Bairava after seeing the video.

The family then drove to the area where Bairava was spotted, which was about 4km from where she went missing. There, they were finally reunited.

We were all crying and hugging [Bairava].

Mutual affection between owner & dog

This story truly proves that dogs are man’s — or woman’s — best friend.

To a dog, their owners are their whole world to whom they devote themselves.

It is heartwarming to see how much love there is between Vaani and her dog. We’re so glad that they were able to reunite in the end.

