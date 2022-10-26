S’pore Dog Owner Seeks Advice On Treating Sickly Pet With Tumour Due To Hefty Medical Bills

Singaporean Dog Owner Struggling With Vet Bills Seeks Advice From Public

Dogs are one of, if not the most loyal companions humans can have.

The love a dog has for its owner is truly unconditional, which is why the bond between owner and pet is strong like no other.

For one Singaporean man living with dementia, it is this very bond that has kept him going in spite of his illness.

Sadly, his pet dog is struggling with health issues of his own too, and his wife does not have the resources to pay for the canine’s treatment.

With hefty vet bills and the prospect of euthanasia looming, the dog owner is now seeking advice from the public on what to do next.

Dog owner needs minimum of S$10,000 for vet bills

The OP, Madam Elizabeth Chong, made her plight known today (26 Oct) via the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

She revealed that her nine-year-old dog, Giorgie, has not been eating since last Friday (21 Oct), and vomits when he drinks.

As a result, his weight has plummeted from 22.7kg in August to 17.3kg.

With each test, Giorgie was found to have more and more abnormalities, which now include intestinal inflammation, a thickened gastrointestinal (GI) tract, and an unusual heartbeat.

Although it is suspected that he has a tumour, Madam Chong is unable to get an official diagnosis unless Giorgie undergoes a CT scan.

For that and a possible hospitalisation, Madam Chong has to fork out a hefty sum of S$10,000, which is beyond her means.

Furthermore, the sum does not include surgery fees, which led her to wonder how people are funding their pets’ vet bills these days.

Dog provides emotional support for owner & husband

Madam Chong’s situation is complicated by the fact that she is unemployed, being a full-time caregiver for her husband.

Apart from dementia, he also has heart issues.

Fortunately, Giorgie has been a source of comfort and support to them both throughout the years.

Recalling an incident where Giorgie helped her husband, she said he sat loyally by him when he fainted at the park during a walk.

Due to their deep bond, Madam Chong said her husband still remembers Giorgie well despite his memory impairment.

She also shared that Giorgie gave her a reason to soldier on when her husband was in the hospital.

Owner worries what Giorgie’s death may do to husband

Given how expensive Giorgie’s treatment can be, Madam Chong will be forced to euthanise her beloved pet if she cannot find the funds.

That brings about another dilemma, which is the potentially devastating impact of Giorgie’s death on her husband’s health.

Speaking to MS News, she says she wants the best for both Giorgie and her husband.

Madam Chong added that although Giorgie is very sick, she could see that he is fighting to stay and wants to give him a chance.

While she does not wish to prolong her dog’s suffering, she and her husband also need him more than ever during this difficult period.

As such, she is now sharing her story in hopes of reaching out to experienced individuals who can offer advice on the best course of action.

Netizens advise to either forgo treatment or raise funds

Madam Chong’s difficult circumstance prompted netizens to offer their two cents on what she can do.

A fellow dog owner advised her to let Giorgie enjoy the remainder of his life, sharing that he spent thousands of dollars on treatment back then only for his dog to get sicker and still pass away.

Another netizen who lost her cat agreed with him, revealing an equally negative experience with a pet hospital.

One user whose father suffered from Parkinson’s disease empathised with Madam Chong and encouraged her to set up a fundraiser via cat or dog-focused Facebook groups.

Hope owner can get help for her dog

It is not easy to care for an ill loved one full-time, much less deal with a sick pet on top of it.

We applaud Madam Chong for her resilience, and hope she and Giorgie can receive the help they need soon.

If you would like to lend a helping hand, be it advice or contacts of someone with expertise, you may message her via Facebook.

Featured image adapted from Elizabeth Chong on Facebook.