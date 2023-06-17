Dover Forest East Now Cleared Of Greenery, Nature Lovers Sad Over Loss Of Trees

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Dover Forest East Has Been Cleared To Make Way For Housing, Only Remnants Of Trees Left

In December 2020, it was announced that Dover Forest would be cleared to make way for residential development.

Following an outcry from nature lovers, the project was revised so that only the eastern portion would be affected.

Sadly for them, latest photos of the area show that Dover Forest East has been almost completely cleared of greenery.

Nature lovers have lamented the loss of trees, especially those that were decades old.

Netizen shares images of cleared Dover Forest East

In a Facebook post to the Nature Society (Singapore) group on Friday (16 June), a netizen shared recent photos he took of Dover Forest.

Ostensibly taken from an MRT train, the images show the eastern portion of the forest boarded off from the public, accessible only to worksite personnel.

In contrast to the thick and thriving greenery before, the ground of Dover Forest East is now barren, with just remnants of trees and construction material left.

At least two distinct paths can also be seen cutting across the land.

According to the HDB’s development plans, an existing natural stream will be retained with a 20m-wide riparian buffer on both sides.

Approximately 5 hectares of greenery will also be set aside for park and recreational use, possibly including a linear park along the Ulu Pandan Canal.

Netizen decry loss of green space

Most netizens decried the loss, with many professing sadness that one of the few remaining natural green spaces in Singapore was gone forever.

Though they knew it was coming, the speed of the destruction and stark images of the aftermath were still kind of shocking to some.

One netizen also linked the deforestation to the heatwave Singapore has been experiencing lately.

Dover Forest East started to be cleared in May

While the move was decided upon years ago, the actual clearing of Dover Forest East apparently only started last month.

A Facebook post on 9 May showed that the area had already been fenced up, but the trees were more or less intact, at least as seen from the outside.

However, excavators had already moved in, suggesting that mass destruction was imminent.

A small cement path had also been created for the heavy vehicles.

According to the OP, some trees had already been cut down.

Another netizen caught a heartbreaking video of a tree being felled, making a loud crash as it toppled over.

Annoyed, he said it was “very sad” for trees aged 70 to 80 years old to be chopped down to make way for housing.

He also asked where the wildlife would go to now.

‘Depressing’ to hear cracking of falling trees: Resident

Just six days later on 12 May, the clearing had progressed quite quickly, according to photos shared by a resident.

By then, a large swathe of land near Ghim Moh had already been cleared.

She said it was “depressing and heartbreaking to see and hear the cracking of falling trees”.

On 23 May, a netizen shared a photo showing that more of the greenery had been cleared.

He also said it was a sad sight, asking where guppies can be found in their natural habitat now.

While it is saddening to see yet another green space make way for concrete, hopefully the proposed green corridor along Ulu Pandan Canal will help preserve some of the ecology.

As there are no development plans for Dover Forest West in the medium term, let’s enjoy the greenery there while we can.

Featured image adapted from Andrew Koh on Facebook via Nature Society (Singapore) and Daniela Ostertag on Facebook.