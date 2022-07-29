2 S’poreans Arrested For Suspected Drug Trafficking, Nearly 1.9kg Heroin Found In Sentosa Hotel Room

2 Singaporeans Arrested for Suspected Drug Trafficking On 27 Jul

The resort island of Sentosa might be famous for its stunning beaches. But when it comes to other substances that come in similarly fine particles like heroin and ‘Ice’, that’s definitely not the case.

Earlier this week, however, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers arrested two individuals in a hotel room in Sentosa for suspected drug trafficking activities.

Officers seized drugs such as heroin, ‘Ice’, and cannabis worth a street value of S$313,000 during the operation.

2 Singaporeans arrested in Sentosa for suspected drug trafficking offences

According to a CNB press release, a 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested in a hotel room in Sentosa on Wednesday (27 Jul). Both were Singaporeans.

Officers seized various drugs at the location, including:

1,849g of heroin

269g of ‘ice’

663g of cannabis

6 bottles of methadone

The next morning, the pair were escorted to their ‘hideout’ located in an undisclosed “private residential enclave” near Shenton Way.

There, more drugs such as the following were found:

44g of heroin

1g of ‘ice’

3,530g of cannabis

1 bottle of methadone

In total, the rough street value of the seized drugs came to S$313,000. The stash of 1,893g of heroin and 4,193g of cannabis can reportedly feed the addiction of 900 and 600 abusers respectively for a week.

In addition to the drugs, a luxury Mercedez-Benz sedan was also seized during the operation.

The authorities are currently investigating the suspects’ drug activities.

CNB took the opportunity to warn members of the public about the severity of drug offences — anyone found trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), 250g of methamphetamine, or 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

Kudos to CNB for preventing others from falling prey to drugs

Sentosa might be a popular destination for those seeking a relaxing getaway.

But even in such ‘chill’ situations, we cannot afford to let our guards down against drugs, given the potential harm it presents to our society.

We salute the CNB officers for their successful drug bust, preventing others from falling prey to the addictive substances.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau.