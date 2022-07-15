Sentosa Has A 24-Storey Water Fountain & Kiosks Selling Sausage Pies & Mexican Food

Sentosa Has Southeast Asia’s Tallest Fountain In Their Backyard

Sentosa will be getting a whole new attraction in the coming months, just in time to welcome visitors, old and new.

Nestled between both Siloso and Palawan Beaches, the Central Beach Bazaar will open for all in Sep 2022.

As its name suggests, the bazaar will act as a meeting point for beach-goers as well as host Southeast Asia’s tallest fountain.

Three new attractions, including a row of food kiosks and trucks serving international fare, will also bring a much needed refresh to the area.

MS News had the chance to get a really early sneak peek, so here’s what you can expect when you pencil in that beach day.

Sentosa SkyJet shoots water 80m into the sky

One of the key highlights of the Central Beach Bazaar is Sentosa’s latest attraction, the Sentosa SkyJet.

This geyser-like structure shoots seawater into the air, reaching heights of 80 metres.

This is roughly equivalent to the height of a 24-storeybuilding, making it the tallest fountain in Southeast Asia.

While it pierces the sunny blue skies in the mornings and afternoon, the fountain will take on a whole new look when the sun sets.

Powered by an underwater projector, the water fixture can take on different colors and is a beautiful spectacle at night.

Daylight shows by the beach let you admire the Sentosa water fountain in the Sun

As if a standalone water fountain isn’t enough, the iconic Sentosa Musical Fountain is back too, this time in a modern rendition of the popular fixture from the early 1980s.

The same stage where you’d usually catch the award-winning Wing of Time show at night will be up and running in the daytime.

There will be two shows lasting 30 minutes each at the Sentosa Musical Fountain.

The water formations will ebb and flow to nostalgic melodies such as “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me” and “Walking on Sunshine”.

Classic national day songs will also play during the second show, honouring the country and island’s place in history as a well-loved icon.

International Food street has iconic street food from around the world

All this entertainment will surely whet an appetite, so to get everyone full and happy, the International Food Street is there to serve iconic foods from around the world.

Decked out in vibrant colors, kombi vans and food trucks will serve grab-and-go types of street food.

Although they weren’t set up on the day, we had a chance to have a taste of what will be on offer.

Take Chipper Roll for example, who serves British classics like sausage rolls and the like.

Taco Pau brings the Mexican flair to your beach affair with staples like tacos and quesadillas.

Reasonably priced under S$10, each minimum spend of at least S$5 will get you complementary entry to the Sentosa Musical Fountain stage and seating area.

Sentosa will be back on everyone’s social media feed

There’s still a long way to go before we enter Sep but the Central Beach Bazaar is already looking like a potentially great addition to Sentosa.

Great food and IG-worthy spots, it’ll surely take over our social media feeds when it opens to the public.

Are you looking forward to Sentosa’s latest attractions? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image courtesy of Mount Faber Leisure Group and by MS News. Photography by Chan Hui Wen.