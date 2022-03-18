Sentosa Extends Free Entry Promo Till 30 Sep 2022

Though overseas travels have been resuming, not everyone may have plans to leave Singapore for the upcoming holidays.

Thankfully, attractions like Sentosa have much to offer families with young children, especially over the long school breaks. To make the visit there even more worth it, they’re extending their free entry promo till 30 Sep 2022.

The offer was scheduled to end on 31 Mar but they’ll be extending it for another 6 months.

Free entry promo to Sentosa till 30 Sep 2022

No matter how many times we may have visited Sentosa, one can never seem to get enough of it.

Well if you’re planning on returning soon, you can look forward to more unforgettable moments with the fam as they will be extending their free entry promo till 30 Sep 2022.

This is the fifth time the resort has extended its free entry promo amid ongoing travel restrictions.

Visitors arriving via the Sentosa Express can use their EZ-Link card and enter for free. Without an EZ-Link card, you can approach a Service Ambassador to avail of their free entry promo.

For drivers, you can enter Sentosa for free with a locally registered UI. However, those with non-locally registered IUs must bring their Autopass Card.

Ongoing $3 cable car ticket promo

Visitors that want to enjoy sprawling views of the Singapore skyline can also take advantage of the ongoing $3 cable car ticket promo.

Tickets for children aged 4 to 12 years old are only $2 each while kids below 4 years old can enjoy free admission.

Visit Sentosa for the school holidays

Since the extended promo well covers the upcoming June and September school holidays, parents won’t have to stress about where to bring the kiddos.

A little fun under the sun or a trip to attractions like Universal Studios will surely make everyone happy.

Start planning ahead for your holiday activities, so you can have everything ready before jio-ing the fam.

Featured image adapted from FourThirds Viewfinder on Flickr.