Duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden under motorcycle seat at Tuas Checkpoint, rider arrested

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The items and the suspect were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

By - 18 Jul 2026, 11:53 pm

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Over 500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in M’sia-registered motorcycle

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) again thwarted the plans of potential smugglers when it recently uncovered more than 500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes about to be brought into Singapore.

They were hidden under the seat of a Malaysia-registered motorcycle, said ICA in a Facebook post on Friday (17 July).

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

Motorcycle directed for enhanced checks at Tuas Checkpoint

On 7 July, the motorcycle attempted to enter Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint, ICA said.

But it was directed for enhanced checks by ICA Search & Examination officers.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

The duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in a compartment under the motorcycle seat that had allegedly been modified for their concealment.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

27-year-old M’sian man arrested

The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.

Both the items and the man were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

ICA said that it is “committed to facilitating trade and travel” while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure.

Offence to import duty-unpaid cigarettes

Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences.

Those convicted of offences involving duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of tax evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

In February, ICA noted a significant increase in contraband smuggling attempts in its Annual Statistics for 2025.

The authorities foiled 57,400 such cases last year — a 30.6% jump from the 43,900 in 2024.

Several cases involved the smuggling of contraband cigarettes in cars with modified compartments or concealed among other goods in lorries, it added.

Also read: Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in consignment declared as ‘tube ice’ carried by M’sia-registered lorry

Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in consignment declared as ‘tube ice’ carried by M’sia-registered lorry

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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
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