Duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden under motorcycle seat at Tuas Checkpoint, rider arrested

Over 500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in M’sia-registered motorcycle

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) again thwarted the plans of potential smugglers when it recently uncovered more than 500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes about to be brought into Singapore.

They were hidden under the seat of a Malaysia-registered motorcycle, said ICA in a Facebook post on Friday (17 July).

Motorcycle directed for enhanced checks at Tuas Checkpoint

On 7 July, the motorcycle attempted to enter Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint, ICA said.

But it was directed for enhanced checks by ICA Search & Examination officers.

The duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in a compartment under the motorcycle seat that had allegedly been modified for their concealment.

27-year-old M’sian man arrested

The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.

Both the items and the man were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA said that it is “committed to facilitating trade and travel” while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure.

Offence to import duty-unpaid cigarettes

Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences.

Those convicted of offences involving duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of tax evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

In February, ICA noted a significant increase in contraband smuggling attempts in its Annual Statistics for 2025.

The authorities foiled 57,400 such cases last year — a 30.6% jump from the 43,900 in 2024.

Several cases involved the smuggling of contraband cigarettes in cars with modified compartments or concealed among other goods in lorries, it added.

Also read: Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in consignment declared as ‘tube ice’ carried by M’sia-registered lorry

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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.