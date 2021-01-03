Netizen Calls Elderly Couple Resting Heads Together On Bus Most Heartwarming Picture In Singapore

Some may say that there’s not enough love out in the world, especially in Singapore, but this netizen can prove otherwise.

Posting on Facebook group 走，新加坡 (Let’s go, Singapore), a netizen saw what he described as “the most heartwarming picture in Singapore”.

The picture? An elderly couple resting their heads against each other.

There’s just something about elderly couples being alone together that moves the Internet.

Elderly couple resting their heads together on bus

The netizen was on a bus on an unknown date when he saw the elderly couple in front of him leaning their heads against each other.

Posting on Saturday (2 Jan), the sight moved the netizen enough to muse about the phrase “白头偕老”, which literally means “to reach old age together” but can also mean “till death do us part”.

He also urged netizens to give blessings to the couple.

Other netizens share heartwarming couple moments

2020 wasn’t the best year for many, but we managed to take heart in tiny moments throughout.

And amid the persistent wet conditions to start off the year, netizens reacted to the post with congratulations aplenty.

Some also shared their own snapshots of older couples enjoying their time together.

One of them commented that she often gets to witness such heartwarming sights, especially from older couples.

Perhaps they know that they don’t have as much time to spend with each other, she muses, hence they seem to cherish their time together more.

Staying together till old age

Every now and again, we get reminders of why there’s still hope for the world amid bad things happening everywhere.

And for couples out there, these elderly couples may appear to be goals, but you can be sure that it takes 2 hands to clap.

To stay together for a long time means being able to compromise on things, and knowing that the relationship won’t always spark this way, especially after the honeymoon period.

Regardless, we’d love to hear the secrets of how these couples manage to remain together!

