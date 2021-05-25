Viral Post Appeals For Support On Behalf Of Elderly Hawkers At Seah Im Food Centre

Slightly over a week into Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), the no dine-in rule has already taken a toll on many hawkers.

But thanks to initiatives like the Instagram page @wheretodapao, elderly hawkers not well-versed in online delivery platforms can get more footfall to stay afloat.

Amongst them is a char kuay teow stall operated by an elderly couple.

Owing to a netizen who called for support on their behalf, the Facebook post has garnered over 3.1k shares in less than a day.

Elderly hawkers stay up late to sell enough plates

Although tightened measures have taken a toll on all F&B outlets, elderly hawkers are among some of the worst hit.

They struggle to cope technologically as many eateries turn to online delivery platforms.

This is the case for an elderly couple running a char kuay teow stall at #01-26 Seah Im Food Centre in Harbourfront.

According to the netizen who shared their plight on Facebook, the uncle and auntie work till late just to sell enough plates of food.

As such, she calls for those in the area to patronise their stall and help them stay afloat.

Netizens compliment food by Seah Im elderly hawkers

In response to the post, many netizens who went to the stall have given glowing praise for the elderly couple’s signature dishes.

One netizen loves the wok hei flavour in their char kuay teow, dubbing it one of the best in Singapore.

Another netizen, besides complimenting the food, praises the auntie for her patience towards customers’ requests.

According to a netizen who allegedly spoke to the elderly couple, their struggles mainly stem from the subdued office crowd in light of calls to make working from home the default.

Adding to their woes is the significantly fewer visitors to Sentosa who also used to patronise the hawker centre.

Show support to elderly hawkers

Although many elderly hawkers are facing a dire situation, it’s heartening to see calls for their support gaining traction.

Hopefully, with all our support, the elderly hawkers can tide through this tough period.

After all, they’ve worked tirelessly to feed generations of Singaporeans.

