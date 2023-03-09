Elephant In Thailand Has Caved-In Spine After Carrying Tourists For Years, Now Lives In Sanctuary

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

71-Year-Old Elephant In Thailand Has Deformed Spine From Carrying Tourists

It’s common for tourists to try elephant riding when they visit Thailand.

The seemingly innocent activity, however, can apparently cause irreversible deformity to some of the elephants.

Having carried tourists on her back for 25 years, 71-year-old Pai Lin now has a “caved-in” spine.

While Pai Lin now lives in a sanctuary free from further harm, wildlife advocate groups in Thailand have called for tourists to think twice before supporting elephant riding and other “exploitative practices”.

Elephant has deformed spine & scars due to carrying tourists for 25 years

Speaking to Newsweek, Amy Jones, a spokesperson for Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT), shared that Pai Lin had carried tourists on her back for 25 years.

At times, she was even made to carry up to six tourists at a time.

The 71-year-old elephant was described as having “a long, hard life” and was used for:

Elephant trekking

Prop for street begging

Aid for logging

Ms Jones, however, pointed out that the animal’s “deformed” back was the result of her carrying the heavy howdah — a type of seat — with up to six people in it.

A picture of Pai Lin next to another elephant at the WFFT sanctuary shows the former with a visibly curved back.

The latter’s, on the other hand, is more rounded and raised.

Apart from her caved-in back, Pai Lin apparently also has multiple scars caused by pressure sores.

When Pai Lin was rescued by WFFT in 2007, she was found in a “terrified, underweight, dehydrated” state.

Ms Jones also shared that Pai Lin had nasal and eye discharges caused by a respiratory infection.

Now living in the WFFT elephant sanctuary, Pai Lin enjoys 24-hour veterinary care, specialised supplements, and food rich in nutrients.

However, Ms Jones stated that Pai Lin’s spinal deformity is “irreversible” and will last for the remainder of her life.

WFFT hopes that Pai Lin’s tragic tale will urge tourists to think twice before patronising elephant rides and other “exploitative practices”.

Other elephant at sanctuary also has deformed back

Pai Lin isn’t the only elephant at the sanctuary with such a deformity.

On 27 Feb, WFFT shared a video on Facebook about Boon Chuey’s condition.

Similar to Pai Lin, Boon Chuey has a deformed back.

It is the result of the many years she spent as a trekking elephant, carrying the weight of humans and the howdah on its back.

The 60-year-old elephant now lives in the WFFT rescue centre where she’s free from chains and further abuse.

A heartbreaking sight

It’s heartbreaking to see such beautiful creatures suffering irreversible deformities as a result of human behaviour, be it intentional or not.

We hope tourists will be more aware of the consequences of such attractions and reconsider getting on an elephant ride.

