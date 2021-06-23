Amrin Amin Meets Up With Ex-Convict Now Selling Cookies With Social Enterprise

One mistake shouldn’t define our lives but too often, convicts who are released from prison struggle to reintegrate into society.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) Amrin Amin recently met up with an ex-offender whom he referred to as X.

Back in 2019, when Mr Amrin was Senior Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, he had an encounter with X.

X is now trying to get back on his feet and is helping a social enterprise group, Architects of Life (AOL), raise funds by selling cookies.

The group helps to mentor ex-offenders and Mr Amrin hopes the public can show them their support.

First met when X was serving sentence

On Wednesday (23 Jun), ex-MP Amrin Amin shared on Facebook about a catch-up session he had with an ex-offender, X.

Back in 2019, Mr Amrin first met X when he was serving his prison sentence for drug offences.

In prison, X struggled with loneliness without his gang friends.

At that time, Mr Amrin assured him that he will always have a friend in him.

A few days ago, X sent the former MP an email, informing him that he had been released from prison.

After finding out that Mr Amrin was no longer in public office, he wanted to check in with him.

Ex-convict sells cookies for social enterprise

During their meet up, X told Mr Amrin that he is trying to rebuild his life.

Although it is a challenging journey, he is getting by.

X then shared that he had found supportive friends through AOL, a social enterprise non-profit group.

The group specialises in training and mentoring at-risk youths, ex-offenders, and disadvantaged individuals.

Now, X is also helping them raise funds by selling cookies.

This helps ex-offenders like X keep meaningfully engaged, especially in these pandemic times where jobs are hard to come by.

Concluding his post, Mr Amrin urged the public to show encouragement and support to X and AOL, and show them they are not alone in this journey.

Show your support for AOL and X

Being released from prison and re-entering society is an extremely difficult adjustment.

Kudos to groups like AOL who are supporting our ex-offenders throughout this.

If you’d like to show your support for them and for X, you can purchase their cookies here.

MS News wishes X all the best going forward.

