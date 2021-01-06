Ex-MP Amrin Amin To Volunteer At Chong Pang, With The Same Heart To Serve As Before

GE2020 was a truly memorable election that gripped our nation.

As Singaporeans welcomed a new exciting team into Parliament post-elections, it also meant bidding farewell to some Members of Parliament (MPs) like Mr Amrin Amin, one of the PAP candidates who contested in Sengkang GRC but came up short.

However, Mr Amrin’s passion for serving Singaporeans has not diminished following the defeat.

On Tuesday (5 Jan), the former MP took to Facebook to share that he is now volunteering at Chong Pang Meet-the-People (MPS) sessions.

This was a homecoming of sorts for Mr Amrin, as that’s where his political journey began some 18 years ago.

Mr Amrin Amin volunteers as appeal letter writer

On Tuesday (5 Jan), Mr Amrin returned to a familiar space — the PAP Chong Pang branch for their MPS session.

There, he took on a different role than what he had been playing for the past few years. — he volunteered as an appeal letter writer.

Mr Amrin shared in his post that this was just the beginning of his volunteering journey.

Ex-MP Amrin Amin started out as volunteer at MPS

But make no mistake, Mr Amrin is anything but a stranger to volunteering at MPS sessions.

In fact, this was exactly how and where his political journey had begun.

18 years ago, he apparently started helping Minister K Shanmugam as an appeal letter writer at Chong Pang MPS.

Returning to the same role he played almost 2 decades ago has to be an emotional experience for the ex-MP.

To him, it was a journey coming full circle.

Announcing his return to volunteering, Mr Amrin says he has the “same heart and zeal” that he had before.

He did, however, humorously admit that he’s now older and a little rounder now.

Hoped to continue supporting Singaporeans

Mr Amrin was first introduced to the public during GE2015.

Mr Amrin in Sep 2015

But his political journey actually started way before that.

According to TODAY, he was active in grassroots activities from as early as 2004.

During GE2020, the Workers’ Party (WP) narrowly edged out PAP in Sengkang GRC — one of the biggest upsets of the elections.

Although this meant that Mr Amrin is no longer a MP, he had continually expressed hope to continue supporting Singaporeans.

Kudos to Mr Amrin for his heart to serve

Kudos to Mr Amrin for remaining grounded and continuing to serve the Singapore community, albeit in a different role.

We wish Mr Amrin all the best as he embarks on a familiar yet exciting new journey of volunteering.

