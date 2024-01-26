New FairPrice Finest Outlet To Open At Century Square, Replaces Prime Supermarket

New FairPrice Finest Outlet To Open At Century Square On 27 Jan

Easties would be delighted to know that a new FairPrice Finest outlet is opening at Century Square tomorrow (27 Jan).

Located in Basement 1 of the mall where Prime Supermarket used to be, the sprawling 14,000 sq ft store will open from 8am to 11pm daily.

For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy exclusive opening promotions such as freebies and vouchers.

New Century Square outlet to showcase wide variety of offerings

According to a press release, FairPrice Finest Century Square is designed to cater to the varied tastes and preferences of customers with a diverse range of offerings.

Notably, the launch of ready-to-eat hot meals will offer shoppers a hassle-free option of having their dishes on the go.

They can also expect an extensive selection of curated fresh produce featuring locally sourced fruits and vegetables from trusted brands, organic options, and exotic varieties.

Moreover, patrons can elevate their shopping experience by dining and enjoying fine wine at The Grocer Bar.

The bar boasts an exclusive drinks menu, including the signature Century Bliss cocktail specially crafted by Pernod Ricard.

For those looking to relish freshly cooked meals, The Grocer Kitchen offers a Pick ‘n’ Cook service.

This lets customers choose from a curated selection of beef or seafood cuts and have them cooked to perfection for a nominal fee of S$8.

They can then tuck into their selected dish, complete with sides such as a salad and soup.

Exclusive store-opening promotions

From 27 Jan onwards, the outlet will also be offering exclusive promotions for customers to enjoy.

A minimum spend of S$80 will entitle them to a complimentary Finest exclusive bag, limited to 100 bags daily and while stocks last.

Moreover, customers can obtain a S$5 voucher — applicable with a minimum spend of S$50 — from the store opening flyer.

The voucher will be valid until 26 Feb.

To browse the full catalogue of promotions, you may refer to the brochure below.

And here’s how you can get there:



FairPrice Finest Century Square

Address: 2 Tampines Central 5, #B1-07, Singapore 529509

Opening hours: 8am – 11pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Tampines

Also read: 35 FairPrice Outlets Will Open 24 Hours For CNY Shopping On 9 & 10 Feb 2024

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of FairPrice Group.