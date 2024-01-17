35 FairPrice Outlets Will Open 24 Hours For CNY Shopping On 9 & 10 Feb 2024

Selected FairPrice Outlets Will Remain Open On 9 & 10 Feb For CNY 2024

Chinese New Year (CNY) is less than a month away but with the start of the year looking busy, some of us may leave our grocery shopping till the last minute.

No need to panic about finding a supermarket as 110 FairPrice outlets will remain open leading up to the occasion. 35 of them in particular will operate for 24 hours on CNY eve and CNY day one.

Selected FairPrice On Wheels vans will also be fully operational, save for the ones at Blk 111A Plantation Crescent and Kakit Bukit Community Centre which will be closed on 9 and 10 Feb respectively.

35 FairPrice outlets will operate for 24 hours for CNY 2024

Like the supermarket chain does each year, FairPrice announced the extension of opening hours at selected outlets for CNY to accommodate customers’ needs.

Notably, 110 FairPrice outlets will remain operational on CNY eve (9 Feb), with 35 stores staying open for 24 hours that day and the next (10 Feb).

These include the outlets at Clementi Block 352, Bishan North and Serangoon North Avenue 1.

More than 30 FairPrice Finest outlets will remain operational

In addition, 37 FairPrice Finest outlets will remain operational on 9 Feb, including the ones at Ang Mo Kio Blk 712, Bedok Mall and Causeway Point.

Four of them — namely the ones at 100AM, Changi City Point, Dairy Farm Residences and Funan Mall — will close on the first day of CNY (10 Feb).

FairPrice Finest Gourmet at Balmoral Plaza and nine FairPrice Xtra stores including those at VivoCity and Parkway Parade will continue to operate during CNY, albeit for shorter hours.

Meanwhile, selected FairPrice on Wheels trucks will remain available for customers. However, the ones at Block 111A Plantation Crescent and Kaki Bukit CC will be closed on 9 and 10 Feb respectively.

All stores will resume their original operating hours from 11 Feb onwards.

For the full list of the outlets’ specific opening hours, visit FairPrice’s official website here.

Also read: Pre-Book Banknotes At S’pore Banks From 17 Jan To Prep CNY Angbaos Early

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.