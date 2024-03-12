61 FairPrice stores will distribute free Iftar snacks & drinks for Ramadan

FairPrice stores across Singapore will distribute 60,000 sets of snacks & drinks this Ramadan

Like it does every year, FairPrice will be handing out 60,000 sets of snacks and drinks to customers during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Shoppers who need to do quick grocery runs around the time they have to break fast need not worry as refreshments will be available.

The free snacks and drinks will be up for grabs 30 minutes before and after the evening call to prayer.

Here’s a schedule for Iftar or break fast timings, according to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

FairPrice aims to support customers during Ramadan

From 12 March to 9 April, customers can enjoy any of the following food items for free in-store while stocks last:

Dates

Beef slice

Biscuits

Milk

Isotonic drinks

Water

With an additional store compared to last year’s 60, FPG will be implementing the distribution through 61 FairPrice stores.

In a press release, FairPrice Group (FPG) CEO Vipul Chawla expressed the group’s commitment to supporting Muslim customers.

“Ramadan is a time for compassion, reflection, and communal gathering, and we understand its significance for the Muslim community and Singaporeans as a whole,” he said.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support our Muslim customers through our community engagement during this period and remain committed to keeping the season’s essentials within reach for all.”

A range of initiatives during the festive season

Besides the free snacks and drinks, FPG also has a wide range of initiatives for the festive season.

The ‘FairPrice Festive Car Draw’, which has been running since 29 Feb, gives customers the chance to win two BYD Atto Three cars with every $30 spent at FairPrice stores and online.

The draw is running until 17 April.

There will also be two Hari Raya Mini Bazaars at thee FairPrice stores in Woodlands (14 to 20 March) and Ang Mo Kio (21 to 27 March).

The Bazaars will showcase halal offerings from local brands including cooked food, cooking pastes, snacks, and drinks.

Meanwhile, from 21 March, customers will be able to redeem a pack of Raya Festive packets when they spend a minimum of S$30 at any FairPrice store and online.

To round off the celebration, 2 block parties will take place on 20 April at Bedok North and Bukit Batok respectively.

300 halal bentos will be distributed at each venue to allow visitors to “bond over a shared meal”.

Other treats at the block party include festive games, a photo booth, food and drinks sampling, and a chance to receive free henna painting if you spend a minimum of S$20 in a single transaction at the FairPrice on Wheels truck.

Check out your nearest FairPrice outlet here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NTUC FairPrice on Facebook and Facebook. Images from past events.