1st day of Ramadan fasting is on 12 Mar, MUIS clarifies how date is determined

1st day of Ramadan fasting is on 12 Mar, Mufti of S’pore declares

As Singapore Muslims prepare to mark the start of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, they should note that it officially begins on Tuesday (12 Mar).

The date of the first day of fasting was revealed by the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) has also clarified how the exact date is calculated.

Mufti says 12 Mar is start of Ramadan

The announcement of 12 Mar as the first day of Ramadan was made by Dr Nazirudin in a speech posted on MUIS’ Facebook page on Sunday (10 Mar).

He said the crescent moon for the month of Ramadan was unlikely to be seen above Singapore’s horizon when the sun set that evening.

This is because it’s too small and doesn’t meet the criteria.

Thus, the month of Syaaban will end only on Monday (11 Mar).

The Mufti then declared that the fasting month, or Islamic year of 1445H, will start on Tuesday (12 Mar).

Mufti wishes S’pore Muslims a blessed Ramadan

Dr Nazirudin wished all Singapore Muslims a blessed Ramadan.

He also wished that Allah would grant them the spiritual and physical strength to glorify Ramadan earnestly.

Devotees may now check out the Imsakiah, or fasting and prayer schedule, on the MUIS website.

MUIS clarifies how 12 Mar start of Ramadan fasting is determined

In an earlier Facebook post on Sunday (10 Mar), MUIS noted that there had been “some confusion” from “unverified sources” about when fasting should start.

They thus clarified the process by which the beginning of the month of Ramadan, as well as the end of Syaaban, is determined.

Singapore uses the imkan ar-ru’yah method — a method of calculation based on astronomy, MUIS said.

It calculates the possibility of visible moonsighting based on certain parameters, i.e. altitude of the new moon from the horizon and the elongation (angular distance) between the moon and the sun during sunset, according to Muslim.sg.

Both criteria must meet a certain measurement for the moon to be visible by the naked eye or a regular telescope, thus heralding the start of a new month.

However, due to atmospheric and geographical factors, it is very difficult for the new crescent moon to be sighted in Singapore, MUIS added.

Thus, the astronomical calculation method is preferred for the Singapore context as it’s more certain.

Those interested to know more may check out this booklet on the MUIS website.

