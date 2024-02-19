1st Ramadan bazaar in Bedok will have 400 stalls, movie screenings & prayer space

Ramadan bazaar with 400 stalls coming to Bedok on 20 Feb

A Ramadan bazaar with 400 stalls and activities such as movie screenings and live performances is coming to Bedok.

There will also be a dedicated area to accommodate bazaar-goers who need a space to conduct their prayers.

The organisers have announced that the event will take place from 20 Feb to 9 Apr.

They are also looking for both local and regional vendors to set up shop. Stall rental starts at S$2,000.

Eco Harmony Festival seeking vendors from Singapore, Malaysia & Indonesia

One of the organisers, Ms Jasmine Hamzah, announced the upcoming Ramadan bazaar in Bedok in a TikTok video on her account @jasmine.hamzah on Saturday (17 Feb).

In the video, she touted the event, Eco Harmony Festival, as the “first bazaar Ramadan in Bedok”.

It will start on Tuesday (20 Feb) and will run until 9 Apr at the open field along Bedok North Street 2, adjacent to Bedok Sports Hall.

The bazaar is also about a 10-minute walk from Bedok MRT station.

The organisers are calling for vendors from Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia to set up stalls at the bazaar, which is in a convenient location with high traffic and visibility.

According to the video, there will be 400 stalls at the bazaar. Stall rental starts at S$2,000, and will differ according to size.

Movie screenings & prayer space available at Bedok Ramadan bazaar

Eco Harmony Festival will offer a variety of food options, with stalls selling pasar malam favourites such as ayam bakar and barbecue.

The video also briefly showed what appeared to be a vadai stall that will be operating at the event.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Syed Abdul Malik, CEO of organiser Sporteca Pte Ltd, shared that confirmed vendors include, but are not limited to:

Kerabu SG by Shuk Sahar

Mangobossku

Roti Fifi

Other than food, retail stalls will be selling items such as apparel at the bazaar. The large and well-ventilated space allows them to be in a separate area, away from the food stalls and the smells that come with them.

“Look out for our weekly and weekend pop-ups, with stalls from Malaysia & Singapore, as well as celeb booths. We also made it easy for home-based businesses and start-ups to be part of our festival,” Mr Syed Abdul Malik added.

A Ramadan bazaar wouldn’t be complete without special features such as:

Movie screenings

Live performances and auctions

Terrace dining area

Prayer area with Terawih services led by an ustaz or an Islamic religious leader

Family-friendly activities for children

If all the details have piqued your interest, bookmark the bazaar’s location so you can visit once it starts:



ecoHarmony Fest – Ramadan Bazaar @ GreenSpace+

Address: Open field opposite Blk 131 Bedok North Ave 3, Singapore 460131

Dates: 20 Feb – 9 Apr 2024

Time: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Bedok

Website: https://ecoharmonyfest.com/

Those driving to the event can park at the multi-storey carpark opposite the field.

Contact organiser if you’d like to set up a stall

Solar panels will be powering the Ramadan bazaar, which the organisers said is the first of its kind in Singapore.

For stall rental and other general enquiries, interested parties can reach out to Jasmine Hamzah via Telegram at @jasminehamzah or WhatsApp at +65 9144 1810.

Also read: Kampong Gelam to host Ramadan bazaar from 2 Mar 2024, will feature more than 100 stalls

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jasmine.hamzah on TikTok and Google Maps.