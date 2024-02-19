1st Ramadan bazaar in Bedok will have 400 stalls, movie screenings & prayer space

Events Latest News

Organisers are looking for vendors from Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia to set up shop at the event.

By - 19 Feb 2024, 12:13 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Ramadan bazaar with 400 stalls coming to Bedok on 20 Feb

A Ramadan bazaar with 400 stalls and activities such as movie screenings and live performances is coming to Bedok.

There will also be a dedicated area to accommodate bazaar-goers who need a space to conduct their prayers.

The organisers have announced that the event will take place from 20 Feb to 9 Apr.

They are also looking for both local and regional vendors to set up shop. Stall rental starts at S$2,000.

Eco Harmony Festival seeking vendors from Singapore, Malaysia & Indonesia

One of the organisers, Ms Jasmine Hamzah, announced the upcoming Ramadan bazaar in Bedok in a TikTok video on her account @jasmine.hamzah on Saturday (17 Feb).

@jasmine.hamzah

The first Bazaar Ramadhan event in Bedok! 📍Bedok North St 2 📍20 FEB 24 – 09 APR 24 ✨Calling out vendor in SG, Malaysia & Indo! Join us at Eco Harmony Festival! ✨Stall Price starts FROM $2K depending on the size. ✨ You want Perk?? Click link in my Bio & DM me. 🙏Watch the video for more info of the space. #bazaarramadan #ramadhan2024 #bazaarsg #iftar2024 #raya2024 #terawih2024

♬ 3 minutes cooking song(863632) – furufuru

In the video, she touted the event, Eco Harmony Festival, as the “first bazaar Ramadan in Bedok”.

It will start on Tuesday (20 Feb) and will run until 9 Apr at the open field along Bedok North Street 2, adjacent to Bedok Sports Hall.

Source: Google Maps

The bazaar is also about a 10-minute walk from Bedok MRT station.

The organisers are calling for vendors from Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia to set up stalls at the bazaar, which is in a convenient location with high traffic and visibility.

According to the video, there will be 400 stalls at the bazaar. Stall rental starts at S$2,000, and will differ according to size.

Image courtesy of Jasmine Hamzah.

Movie screenings & prayer space available at Bedok Ramadan bazaar

Eco Harmony Festival will offer a variety of food options, with stalls selling pasar malam favourites such as ayam bakar and barbecue.

The video also briefly showed what appeared to be a vadai stall that will be operating at the event.

Source: @jasmine.hamzah on TikTok

Speaking to MS News, Mr Syed Abdul Malik, CEO of organiser Sporteca Pte Ltd, shared that confirmed vendors include, but are not limited to:

  • Kerabu SG by Shuk Sahar
  • Mangobossku
  • Roti Fifi

Other than food, retail stalls will be selling items such as apparel at the bazaar. The large and well-ventilated space allows them to be in a separate area, away from the food stalls and the smells that come with them.

Source: @jasmine.hamzah on TikTok

“Look out for our weekly and weekend pop-ups, with stalls from Malaysia & Singapore, as well as celeb booths. We also made it easy for home-based businesses and start-ups to be part of our festival,” Mr Syed Abdul Malik added.

A Ramadan bazaar wouldn’t be complete without special features such as:

  • Movie screenings
  • Live performances and auctions
  • Terrace dining area
  • Prayer area with Terawih services led by an ustaz or an Islamic religious leader
  • Family-friendly activities for children

If all the details have piqued your interest, bookmark the bazaar’s location so you can visit once it starts:


ecoHarmony Fest – Ramadan Bazaar @ GreenSpace+
Address: Open field opposite Blk 131 Bedok North Ave 3, Singapore 460131
Dates: 20 Feb – 9 Apr 2024
Time: 10am – 10pm daily
Nearest MRT station: Bedok
Website: https://ecoharmonyfest.com/

Those driving to the event can park at the multi-storey carpark opposite the field.

Contact organiser if you’d like to set up a stall

Solar panels will be powering the Ramadan bazaar, which the organisers said is the first of its kind in Singapore.

Source: @jasmine.hamzah on TikTok

For stall rental and other general enquiries, interested parties can reach out to Jasmine Hamzah via Telegram at @jasminehamzah or WhatsApp at +65 9144 1810.

Also read: Kampong Gelam to host Ramadan bazaar from 2 Mar 2024, will feature more than 100 stalls

Kampong Gelam to host Ramadan bazaar from 2 Mar 2024, will feature more than 100 stalls

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jasmine.hamzah on TikTok and Google Maps.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

Article written by:

Valerie Yuam
Valerie Yuam
  • More From Author