43 Cases Of Fallen Windows In First 11 Months Of 2021

As many of us live in high-rise buildings, we often open our windows to get some fresh air into our homes.

But we have to ensure that the windows are always in good condition. Otherwise, it could pose an actual danger to others downstairs—much like killer litter.

On Saturday (11 Dec), the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) shared that there were 43 cases of fallen windows in Singapore from January to November this year.

Amongst these cases, 22 involve casement windows, while 16 were sliding windows.

BCA and the Housing and Development Board (HDB) urge residents to check and replace worn out safety features on their windows.

Most cases of fallen windows in 2021 involve casement windows

In a joint media release on Saturday (11 Dec), BCA and HDB shared they recorded 43 cases of fallen windows in the first 11 months of this year.

They elaborated that about half of the cases involve casement windows.

Another 16 cases were of fallen sliding windows, and 5 more involved other types of windows such as louvre windows.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported from these cases.

In the same period, BCA was alerted to 12 cases of windows that were not well maintained. These were often on the verge of becoming dislodged.

Fallen windows largely due to worn-out parts

According to BCA’s investigations, the leading cause of fallen casement windows is due to aluminium rivets being corroded.

The rivets can’t hold the window panels firmly in place when this happens.

Since 2004, BCA’s Retrofitting Order requires all homeowners to replace all aluminium rivets in casement windows with stainless steel ones.

As for sliding windows, the main cause of them falling is a lack of proper safety stoppers and angle strips to keep panels within the tracks and prevent dislodgements.

Without these safety features, windows can become detached, and fall after excessive force is applied when opening or closing them.

BCA urges all homeowners to check that such safety features are in place and promptly replace any worn-out ones.

Inspect & maintain windows regularly

BCA and HDB urge homeowners to inspect and maintain their windows regularly.

This can be done by checking, cleaning, and changing worn-out parts of the window.

At the same time, BCA has been working with owners who have poorly maintained windows to appoint an approved window contractor to check and repair their windows.

For failing to replace all aluminium rivets in casement windows with stainless steel rivets, homeowners can be fined up to $5,000 or be jailed up to 6 months.

If a window falls due to lack of maintenance, homeowners can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to 1 year, or both.

Since 2006, 388 people have been fined, and 92 prosecuted for fallen windows.

BCA Group Director Er. Thanabal Kaliannan shared that because Singapore has so many high-rise buildings, every fallen window is dangerous, potentially causing death or serious injuries.

He stressed that all residents play a part in mitigating this risk and keeping our living environment safe by regularly checking and maintaining their windows.

Window maintenance crucial to everyone’s safety

While often overlooked in our day to day lives, window maintenance is crucial to keeping everyone safe.

So the next time you open your window, you might want to inspect their condition to ensure that everything is held firmly in place.

But if some parts are looking a bit wonky, you can check out a list of BCA-approved window contractors here.

