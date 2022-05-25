5 Family Activities To Try This June Holiday If You’re Not Travelling Overseas Yet

Family Activities & Deals To Enjoy This June Holiday

The June school holidays are just around the corner. This means that many families will be gearing up to go on that long-awaited overseas trip together.

However, even if you and your brood decide to remain in the Lion City, you won’t necessarily have to miss out on all the fun.

With plenty of things to do right here in Singapore, you and the family will be able to enjoy all kinds of activities and still come away with Instagram-worthy shots and great memories to last a lifetime.

Keep scrolling to see what various local destinations have in store for you and the kids so you can start planning a ‘getaway’ that’s wonderful and wallet-friendly at the same time.

1. Visit mega-playgrounds with exclusive Klook packages

Kids are bundles of energy. Now that they’re out of school for a month, they need places to go and things to do to keep them occupied.

In support of Made For Families, Klook has curated a series of fun deals and activities to encourage families to share joyful adventures and create memories together.

You can choose from a wide range of multiple visit passes, including the Klook Ultimate Playgrounds Pass, which includes access at discounted rates to:

Kiztopia

Kidz Amaze

Tayo Station

Pororo Park Singapore

Don’t worry about needing to pack them all into one weekend as the pass is valid for four months, giving you enough time to decide where and when you want to go.

There are also family and group discounts, and savings of up to 20% when you package specific activities together.

For more information, visit Klook’s website here.

2. Shop for motherhood essentials at mothercare

When you’ve exhausted yourself from all that thrilling playtime, it’s time to turn to some therapy — retail therapy, that is.

Parents can head to mothercare to meet all their shopping needs. From clothes and cots to strollers and soft toys, the store has everything you need, whether it’s for your newborn baby or your slightly older kid.

Offering a wide variety of maternity and baby products for almost 40 years, it’s a great place to stock up without having to run from one store to another.

From 4 to 12 Jun, mothercare will be giving away 100 goodie bags with S$5 vouchers and essential items worth S$50. Simply be the first 50 to quote <Made For Families> while making a purchase at the HarbourFront or Paragon outlet to redeem.

They are also offering a free VIP membership worth S$300 to all pregnant mums-to-be who aren’t existing members. Lots of great news for those who can’t resist freebies and discounts.

3. Eat & be merry at The Coastal Settlement & PastaMania

Bonding over a hearty meal is a favourite Singaporean pastime, and who better to do it with than your own family?

At casual dining restaurant The Coastal Settlement, sit down and tuck into one of their Picnic Packages for Families before letting the kids run around amidst the lush surrounding greenery. It’ll be the perfect opportunity to snap some lovely photos as well.

Look out for an exciting deal in June, where you can get S$80 worth of picnic essentials with each purchase of a picnic basket. Follow The Coastal Settlement on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the deets.

There’s also PastaMania — the halal-certified Italian dining chain loved by young and old for over two decades.

In June, little ones dining at the restaurant can opt for the dedicated kids’ menu, where they can choose a pasta dish, appetiser, and drink for just S$9.90.

If you’d rather have a night in, you can also order a delivery of the Feast For 3 bundle, which includes three appetisers, one pasta, two pizzas, and three drinks from S$46.

4. Staycay with the fam at Fairmont Singapore

There’s a reason staycations are so popular with Singaporeans. Who wouldn’t love to spend a weekend sleeping in a swanky new environment and enjoying fancy amenities? Plus, those without a tub at home finally have a reason to buy bath bombs.

If you’re in the mood to indulge and spoil the family a little bit, check out Fairmont Singapore’s upsized offers.

Book an overnight stay in the Fairmont Room or Deluxe Room, with breakfast for two adults and up to two children included. You can also request an extra bed for the kiddos.

You’ll also receive S$50 return stay vouchers – because once is never enough – and S$100 nett dining credits per night, which you can use at selected restaurants and for in-room dining.

5. Bond with your kids at theme parks & playgrounds

Singapore residents are very lucky as our little red dot has loads of family-friendly attractions all year round.

But for a limited time, tickets and bundles at certain destinations will be available at discounted prices.

Otah & Friends, which can be found at hotspots around the island, features lighthearted escape rooms designed to encourage family bonding and teach values through play.

From 4 to 12 Jun, use the promo code <MFF10OFF> for 10% off Otah & Friends experience group tickets. This is valid for the first 1,000 purchases on the official website and may be used for visits on other dates.

On the other hand, visitors to Pororo Park Singapore can get two Child Admission tickets at just S$60 nett from 1 to 26 Jun.

Visitors to Tayo Station can also get two Child Weekday Admission tickets at just S$45 nett from Mondays to Fridays during that same period.

Last but not least, there’s Snow City, which lets you experience -5˚C weather without leaving the equator no matter what time of the year it is.

From now until 26 Jun, Snow City is offering the following bundle at S$88:

Two adult admission tickets

Two child’s admission tickets

Two-hour snow play

Bumper car admission tickets

The promotion is only valid for the purchase of tickets from their official website. All tickets must be redeemed on the same day.

Have a fun day out & win Klook vouchers

The list above was curated by local initiative Made For Families, which aims to help Singaporeans build and raise families.

During the June school holidays, they hope to inspire families to try new experiences together — while having tons of fun at the same time, of course.

If you thought the above deals were enticing enough, there’s more.

From 23 May until end-June, Made For Families will be giving away 10 Klook vouchers worth S$200 each on their Instagram page.

Here’s how you can participate:

Step 1: Pick a family activity from a curated list of Made For Families partners here.

Step 2: Post a photo or video of your best family moment with a Made For Families partner and tell us how the activity is Made For Families. Reposts on Instagram Stories stand a higher chance of winning.

Step 3: Follow Made For Families on Instagram. Include the hashtags #MadeForFamiliesBringsJOY and #MadeForFamilies.

Step 4: Don’t forget to set your Instagram account to public.

The contest ends on 30 June, and 10 family entries will be picked as winners. Click here for the terms and conditions.

For more information, follow Made For Families on Facebook and Instagram.

Family activities = a great time to bond

With more and more countries opening up to Singapore visitors, it’s tempting to start planning that highly anticipated holiday in a faraway land.

Families who cannot do so due to various reasons can rest assured that there are still plenty of excellent options to keep the kids occupied this June holiday.

It’ll also be a great way of proving to them that one need not spend a fortune to create memories that will undoubtedly last a lifetime.

This post was brought to you in support of Made For Families.

Featured image courtesy of @otahandfriends on Instagram, @pororoparksg on Instagram & TheSmartLocal.