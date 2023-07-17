M’sian Woman Warns Of Consuming Poisonous Mushrooms After Whole Family Gets Hospitalised

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Woman & Family Get Hospitalised After Accidentally Consuming Poisonous Mushrooms

While some animals and plants may look harmless enough to eat at first, some of them can actually be deadly.

Recently, a woman from Malaysia and her family were hospitalised after consuming poisonous mushrooms.

It all began when the woman’s husband gave her mushrooms that he had plucked after seeing them grow around the house.

While she was cooking the mushrooms, she noticed warning signs, such as the sauce turning a greenish hue. However, she dismissed it at the time, reasoning that her family had not eaten mushrooms in a long time.

The woman and her family were rushed to the emergency ward right after their meal, and have fortunately recovered since then.

Woman noticed unusual characteristics on poisonous mushrooms while cooking

TikTok user @mas.ita posted a video last Thursday (13 July) to warn viewers about the dangers of consuming poisonous mushrooms.

While she was cooking the mushrooms with chilli and garlic, she noticed a few things that were different about them.

At first, she thought that they bore a similarity to Termitomyces mushroom, which is an edible variant.

However, she soon realised that what she had in her hands had an unusually soft texture.

Additionally, the OP also found powdery substances falling from the mushrooms and a ring on their stems.

Later on, she even showed that the sauce she was cooking with the mushrooms had taken on a greenish hue.

Woman forced to call ambulance after husband is too weak to drive to hospital

Despite having her suspicions about the mushrooms, the OP went on to cook and serve the mushrooms to her family for lunch.

Although the colour of the sauce gave her pause, she said that they tasted as good as Termitomyces mushrooms.

However, it did not take long for the dish to rear its ugly head as she and her family began experiencing upset stomachs afterwards.

Her husband asked her to discard the rest of the dish before their other child could eat it.

Nonetheless, she and her son had already ingested it, albeit in smaller amounts.

Her husband got the worst of it as he ate a big portion, leading him to vomit and nearly faint.

He could not drive in such a weakened state, and the OP had no choice but to call the ambulance.

She then showed a scene of them from inside the ambulance, with her husband lying on a stretcher.

Despite not eating as much, the OP and her son also experienced severe discomfort and dehydration.

She ended the video by showing her son in the hospital hooked up to an IV drip and asked viewers to raise awareness by sharing the clip.

Netizens share tips on how to spot poisonous mushrooms

Since then, viewers have certainly heeded the woman’s request to share the video as it has since garnered 1.4 million views at the time of writing.

Some even offered tips in the comments on how to spot poisonous mushrooms.

One said that the ring on the stem was a telltale sign and added that insects will usually not be seen on poisonous variants.

Another commenter concurred, saying that mushrooms are usually safe to eat if there are worms inside.

At the same time, some viewers also called the OP out for letting her family consume the mushrooms despite not knowing what variant they are.

One of them said they have never eaten mushrooms that were plucked outside their house.

In fact, they are more afraid of mushrooms due to their many varieties and would usually just cook store-bought ones.

Meanwhile, another viewer wondered why the OP did not Google the mushrooms in advance when she already had her doubts.

In any case, it’s good to know that the OP and her family made it out of this ordeal relatively unscathed.

On top of that, we hope this also raises awareness of poisonous mushrooms and the importance of food safety.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.