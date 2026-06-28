‘She became part of their family’: S’pore family travels 11 hours to visit former helper in Philippines

Singaporean family visits former helper in the Philippines

To some, helpers are not just their staff, but part of their family.

However, this relationship tends to end as kids grow and the helper returns to their home country.

Showing a deep bond with their former staff, a Singaporean family of six recently travelled 11 hours to their former helper’s home in Quezon Province, Philippines.

Helper worked for family for 12 years

The former helper, named Marilou, worked for the family for 12 years, from 20o9 to 2021, her ex-employer, Tan Teck Lee, told Shin Min Daily.

On 8 June, Mr Tan, his wife, three daughters, and son-in-law headed to the Philippines to visit Marilou.

The adventure began with a flight to Manila before another flight, this time a domestic one, followed by a two-hour car ride to reach Marilou’s hometown.

All in all, that brought the total travel time to a total of 11 hours.

The family stayed there for eight days, bonding and sightseeing with their former helper and her family.

“We went boating, enjoyed the scenery, ate local food, celebrated Marilou’s birthday together, and took many photos, creating happy memories,” Mr Tan said.

Family previously visited her hometown in 2019

The Tan family had visited Marilou’s hometown before.

In 2019, while she was still employed by them, she went home to visit her family and invited the Tan family.

“Our friends were worried when they heard about it, but when we got there, Marilou’s family was very welcoming and took good care of us,” Mr Tan shared. “We even came back to Singapore together later.”



Despite having left Singapore to retire, Marilou still keeps in touch with the family.

“My daughters’ success is largely due to Marilou,” Mr Tan expressed. “Although she returned to the Philippines in 2021, she has maintained contact with our family, especially my three daughters.”

Helper’s family grateful for Singaporean family’s kindness

In a Facebook post on 17 June, Marilou’s sister, Josephine, also shared about the Tan family’s visit and their relationship with her sister.

She said that, when Marilou first arrived in Singapore, she was treated poorly by her first employer, who would leave her to eat leftovers and burnt rice at the bottom of the pot.

Fortunately, her next employer, the Tans, were the complete opposite.

“She was no longer just a helper; she became part of their family,” Josephine expressed.

Josephine called the Tan’s first visit to the Philippines a “wonderful opportunity” for their family to meet the people who cared for her sister and “treated her like one of their own”.

“Meeting them in person confirmed everything my sister had told us about them. They were warm, kind, humble, and genuinely caring.”

Josephine added that the Tan family had even invited them to visit Singapore someday, making them feel like they have a “second family” waiting for them there.

“We will always be grateful for the love and support you have shown my sister throughout the years and for the beautiful friendship that continues to bring our families together,” she expressed.

Also read: S’pore man brings helper to Filipino restaurant to show his appreciation on her birthday

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Featured image adapted from Josephine Galindo Dulay on Facebook, Marilou Serrano Galindo on Facebook.