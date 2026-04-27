S’pore man brings helper to Filipino restaurant to show his appreciation on her birthday

Man brings helper to Filipino restaurant to celebrate birthday

It’s common for households in Singapore to have helpers to assist in cleaning, childcare, or elderly care — but not everyone treats them as part of their family, acknowledging their efforts and sacrifices.

Recently, a Singaporean man warmed hearts online after bringing his family’s helper to a Filipino restaurant to celebrate her birthday, as a way to show his appreciation.

The video of the celebration posted by @densonccc on TikTok on 26 April has gained over 200,000 views as of writing.

Man appreciates helper’s sacrifice

“I feel like we have to appreciate helpers more because they leave their family, everything behind in their home country, everything that’s comfortable,” the original poster (OP) said on his video as they made their way to the restaurant.

They come to Singapore to work for a family that they are strangers to, and not because they are not smart. It’s not because they are not educated.

The OP added that his helper holds a degree and could have pursued a professional career in the Philippines.

However, she chose to work in Singapore, where she could earn more compared to back home.

His helper confirmed this and gave him a ballpark figure of S$400 per month salary.

Filipino meal helps her feel ‘at home’

“I think food can help with homesickness,” the OP said once they had arrived at Lola J, a Filipino restaurant at Roxy Square.

He allowed her to take the lead in ordering, saying she deserved to choose what she wanted.

Seeing familiar dishes laid out in front of her, the helper expressed, “I am in the Philippines area. I’m at home.”

After the meal, the restaurant staff surprised her with a slice of cake as the OP and his family sang “Happy Birthday”.

The helper was visibly emotional and began to cry. The OP’s father also teared up, saying he felt happy.

“She mainly takes care of my dad, their relationship is very close,” the OP wrote in his post.

Man says helper is ‘like family’

Speaking to MS News, 30-year-old Denson, a full-time UGC creator, said the video was taken on Saturday (25 April), on his helper’s actual birthday.

He shared that his helper, Abegail, has worked with him for about a year.

“We want her to taste authentic Filipino restaurant [food] as she has not seen her family for a year,” he explained. “This was a way to help her feel closer to home and celebrate her birthday and make her feel appreciated.”

He added: “To be seen is to be loved.”

Denson said Abegail was touched by the gesture and also teared up that morning after receiving birthday greetings from her family and friends in Dubai and Taiwan, where she had previously worked.

He shared that they had bought the slice of cake from another store to surprise her during their meal, and the restaurant gifted her with a bar of Filipino soap.

“Our relationship with [our] helper is like family. She brings my dad out for a walk every single day,” Denson said.

Also read: ‘Every religion should be respected’: Employer in S’pore shocked when helper asks for permission to fast

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Featured image adapted from @densonccc on TikTok.