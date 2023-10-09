Father Of Siam Paragon Shooting Suspect Attends Victim’s Funeral & Begs For Forgiveness

Father Of Siam Paragon Shooting Begs Victim’s Mother For Forgiveness

The father of a 14-year-old suspected of firing shots in Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok, Thailand, visited a victim’s funeral and sought forgiveness from her mother.

The victim, a 31-year-old Myanmar national, was one of two who perished in the shooting on Wednesday.

The man also offered an envelope with money to the family, but she declined.

She also said she did not want to blame the father for his son’s actions, as he must also be grieving.

Father of Siam Paragon shooting suspect bows to victim’s mother

Thai Rath reported that the 14-year-old’s father visited the 31-year-old victim’s funeral at Wat Phasuk Maneechak in the Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi, on Saturday (7 Oct).

The man bowed at the feet of the victim’s mother and sought forgiveness.

He also offered a support envelope containing money for her family.

However, the victim’s mother refused the money.

“The money in this envelope cannot be compared to the life of my own daughter,” she said through an interpreter. “But I understand and am not angry at the father of the boy who caused the incident.”

“I understand that he is as sad as I am,” she added, noting, “It is not the father’s fault but rather the son’s.”

Father penned letter seeking forgiveness

One day earlier, the 14-year-old’s father also wrote a letter apologising for the events that’d transpired, Khaosod English reported.

“My family and I would like to humbly ask for forgiveness and extend our profound apologies to the family of the deceased, the injured, and their families who were most affected by this event, and to everyone from the deepest recesses of our hearts, with our utmost respect.

“It also includes the medical staff, nurses, police, government officials, whether Thai, Chinese, Myanmar or Lao and all parties affected by this incident. We greatly regret also the damage and impact.”

The letter ended with them expressing their sadness and accepting responsibility “as fully as we can”.

14-year-old allegedly fired gun in mall, killing 2

Using a modified handgun, the 14-year-old reportedly fired shots in the mall, killing a Chinese and Myanmar national.

Five others were also wounded before police apprehended him.

Bernama reports that police arrested a 27-year-old man in Bangkok and a couple in Prachuap Khiri Khan province for their suspected involvement in the illegal selling of ammunition to the teenager.

On Saturday, police raided a home in Bang Khae District in Bangkok, seizing an automatic Glock pistol, a Smith & Wesson revolver, and 2,765 bullet rounds.

The 14-year-old is currently in remand at the Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre. His family stated they did not seek bail as they wished to fully cooperate with authorities.

