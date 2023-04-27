S’pore Fencer Dropped From SEA Games Squad Allegedly After Missing Training Due To Family Hospitalisations

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Fencer Samson Lee Excluded From Singapore SEA Games Squad After Missing 3 Training Sessions

Representing the country is a big deal for national athletes including Singapore fencer Samson Lee, who was initially part of the contingent for the 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia.

But his anticipation of the event was short-lived after Fencing Singapore (FS) decided to exclude him from the team.

The reason for the exclusion was apparently that he missed three training sessions.

Fencer dropped from SEA Games squad after missing training

In an Instagram post on 22 Apr, Mr Lee announced that he will be “sitting out” for the SEA Games in May.

His disappointment was apparent as he wrote about the hard work he had put in to qualify:

To qualify, I sacrificed time, resources & rest to earn my spot, juggling between running SGF, coaching & training in preparation for the SEA Games. Many a times, after a long day of coaching, I start my own training when others are getting ready for bed, because I know clearly the discipline and commitment needed to prepare myself well. Whatever time I am able to squeeze out, no matter how awkward or late it may be, I would be training.

Sadly, FS decided to withdraw him from the games “because of 3 training sessions”.

Mr Lee explained that the sessions in question coincided with “one of the most busy and tough period[s]” for him. According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) and The Straits Times (ST), the athlete’s wife had just given birth and his father was in hospital during this time.

Although he promised his commitment to the sport and the competition, Mr Lee claimed that the association still voted against including him.

To him, the decision made it seem as though the three training sessions “weighed far more” than all the hard work he had put in to prepare for the SEA Games. He claimed that he had been making preparations since over a year ago.

Association also disappointed in decision they had to make

Citing a statement by FS, CNA reported that the association has been accommodating to athletes, having exempted them from similar training requirements due to “special circumstances”.

If there’s enough lead time, they will discuss alternative arrangements to meet the athlete’s needs. Unfortunately, such arrangements were allegedly not possible for Mr Lee, especially with the SEA Games happening in May.

The association thus expressed their due disappointment in the turn of events as well.

ST additionally quoted FS as saying that they will support Mr Lee’s career, including future competitions in which he may represent Singapore.

There will reportedly be no replacement for him in the team event, which will see the following fencers flying our flag:

Bron Sheum

Si To Jian Tong

Simon Lee

Meanwhile, Mr Si To will be taking Mr Lee’s individual spot, according to a Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) reply to CNA.

Mr Si To and Mr Simon Lee were in the squad that won gold in the 2021 Hanoi SEA Games, noted ST.

Athlete will still support his peers

36-year-old Mr Samson Lee is a veteran in Singapore’s fencing scene, having played a part in clinching Singapore’s first fencing gold in the men’s epee team event in Vietnam.

He also won an individual bronze in 2015 and a team silver in 2019, on top of participating in five SEA Games.

Although his exclusion is no doubt a tough blow, Mr Lee wrote in his Instagram post that he’ll still be supporting his teammates:

I will be supporting you boys wholeheartedly regardless where I am.

He additionally took this as a chance for him to spend more time with his family.

The latest development is certainly upsetting but we hope that Mr Lee will get his chance to shine again soon, so that all his hard work will be worthwhile.

Featured image adapted from @samsonlee.lmh on Instagram and Instagram.