Owner finds Ferrari car damaged after children in China allegedly use it as slide

Ferrari car damaged after children used it as a slide

A car owner was shocked after finding his supercar, a Ferrari valued at 3.6 million yuan (S$685,000), damaged.

He had left the vehicle at a parking lot in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China, where he usually parked it, when the incident occurred.

Upon checking the CCTV footage, he found that the damage was caused by four children who had used his luxury car as a slide.

Parents refuse to cover full repair costs

According to CTWANT, the owner had just returned from a business trip when he found his car with scratches.

When he reviewed the surveillance footage, he discovered that four children had climbed onto the vehicle’s hood and roof, treating it as a slide.

Furious, he immediately reported the incident to the police, who mediated between both parties.

Based on receipts dated 19 and 26 June, the owner has spent nearly 30,000 yuan (S$5,700) on repairs so far.

However, the children’s parents allegedly refused to cover the full repair costs, offering only up to 5,000 yuan (S$950), which the owner found unacceptable.

Parties have not reached agreement

The owner stressed that he was not demanding exorbitant compensation from the children’s parents.

He said he only wants the vehicle restored to its original condition.

Following the incident, he urged parents to fulfil their responsibilities of caring for and disciplining their children to prevent them from causing property damage or safety risks.

The two parties have yet to agree on the compensation amount.

If they do not reach a consensus, the owner may decide to take legal action to identify the liability and the scope of compensation.

Also read: Brand-new EV in China goes up in flames after kid set off fireworks, car costs S$74K

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Featured image adapted from Singtao.