Brand-new EV in China goes up in flames after kid set off fireworks, car costs S$74K

A man in Shandong, China, was left devastated after his electric vehicle (EV), a brand-new BYD Fangchengbao Leopard 8, burst into flames and was reduced to a charred shell—all because a 10-year-old was playing with fireworks nearby.

According to Sing Tao Daily, the car owner, Mr Qiu (name transliterated from Mandarin), had parked his EV outside a residential complex on 30 Jan before heading upstairs for dinner and drinks with friends.

When he returned, his vehicle—purchased just 20 days earlier on 10 Jan—had been completely burned to the ground.

“When I got to the scene, it had already burned out, the fire was extinguished, and all that was left was the car shell,” he reportedly said in dismay.

“All the documents in the car, including the vehicle registration, were completely burned, and nothing was left.”

According to reports, the EV cost approximately 400,000 RMB (S$74,000).

No insurance payout, legal action pending

A police investigation revealed that a 10-year-old had ignited fireworks near a trash can beside the car, which then caught fire and spread to the EV.

Since the child is a minor, authorities did not pursue legal action. To make matters worse, Mr Qiu’s insurance company rejected his claim, stating that the fire was caused by a third party and not a defect in the vehicle.

While the child’s parents admitted responsibility, they also claimed they couldn’t afford to compensate for the damage.

With no insurance payout and no guarantee of compensation, Mr Qiu is now considering taking legal action.

