‘Final Fantasy Distant Worlds’ Concert Coming To S’pore On 6 Oct, Ticket Sales Start 1 Aug

‘Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy’ Returns To Singapore On 6 Oct 2023

Following a six-year hiatus, ‘Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY’ will be making its return to Singapore this October.

The popular concert tour will be here for a one-night-only show at The Star Theatre at 7.30pm on 6 Oct.

Tickets, which cost between S$78 and S$268 excluding booking fees, will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday (1 Aug) via Ticketmaster.

Catch music from ‘Final Fantasy’ live at ‘Distant Worlds’ concert

‘Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY’ will be making its highly anticipated return to Singapore at The Star Theatre on 6 Oct after a long hiatus.

The multimedia concert experience will see Grammy-winning conductor Arnie Roth, as well as musicians from the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra and Symphonia Choralis playing music from the ‘Final Fantasy’ franchise.

Fans will also get to catch premiere performances of pieces from ‘FFVII REMAKE’.

The concert will feature guest singers RIKKI and Susan Calloway, who sang the original theme songs for FFX and FFXIV respectively.

Highlights of the show include:

‘Battle Medley’ from ‘Final Fantasy I to VI’

‘Eyes On Me’ from ‘Final Fantasy VIII’, performed by Susan Calloway

‘Those Chosen by the Planet’ from ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’

‘Stand Up’ from ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’

‘Suteki da ne’ from ‘Final Fantasy X’, performed by RIKKI

‘Dragonsong’ from ‘Final Fantasy XIV’, performed by Susan Calloway

‘Stormblood: Triumph’ from ‘Final Fantasy XIV’

‘Shadowbringers: Invincible’ from ‘Final Fantasy XIV’

Notably, the show in Singapore is the only stop in Southeast Asia.

The last time the concert was staged on our shores was back in 2017.

Ticket sales start 1 Aug on Ticketmaster

Tickets for the concert come in seven tiers, and the prices — excluding booking and administration fees — are as follows:

S$198 (Cat 1)

S$178 (Cat 2)

S$158 (Cat 3)

S$138 (Cat 4)

S$98 (Cat 5 — Restricted View)

S$88 (Cat 6 — Restricted View)

S$78 (Cat 7 — Restricted View)

Sales will start from 10am on Tuesday (1 Aug) via all Ticketmaster platforms.

For more information, you may visit the concert’s official website.

Featured image courtesy of Avex Asia.