S’poreans urged to follow fire safety practices during Qing Ming period in light of dry weather

Grace Fu urges Singaporeans to adhere to good fire safety practices during Qing Ming Festival period

On Wednesday (3 April), Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu warned of an increased risk of wildfires caused by the El Niño effect.

This is because the climate phenomenon can bring about hotter weather and drier conditions.

As such, she urged Singaporeans to adhere to good fire safety practices during the Qing Ming Festival period.

Increased risk of wildfires due to El Niño effect

In a Facebook post on 3 April, Ms Fu warned that Singapore is expecting hotter weather and potentially drier conditions.

This is due to the El Niño effect, leading to an increased risk of wildfires as well.

Ms Fu also noted that since the start of Qing Ming, there have been several fires at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery.

They likely occurred as a result of the improper burning of joss and incense papers.

In the attached images, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers can be seen putting out the fires.

“These fires not only endanger others, but also harm the environment and damage the facility,” Ms Fu wrote.

Singaporeans urged to follow good fire safety practices for Qing Ming

Ms Fu thus urged citizens to be mindful and respectful of others by following good fire safety practices during the Qing Ming period.

The practices include:

Using designated burners and containers at cemeteries and columbaria to prevent damage to surrounding areas

Not burning joss papers and incense on the ground

Refraining from tossing or scattering burnt offerings

“By acting responsibly, we can ensure a safe and meaningful Qing Ming for everyone,” she said.

In a news release on Monday (1 April), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) warned that temperatures are expected to remain high in the first half of April.

Even with more showers, the daily maximum temperatures may still range between 34°C and 35°C on most days.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Grace Fu on Facebook.