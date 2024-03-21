S’pore successfully delivers first humanitarian aid airdrop to Gaza

Singapore successfully completes first humanitarian aid airdrop to Gaza

Yesterday (20 March), Singapore executed its first humanitarian aid airdrop to those in Gaza.

The aid contained donated items collected by several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on the island.

In ensuring the airdrop’s success, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) had to closely cooperate with the Jordanian Air Force.

This marks Singapore’s third tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Supplies included items such as meal packs and blankets

The RSAF announced that its C-130 transport aircraft successfully executed its first humanitarian airdrop on 20 March.

Items in the airdrop included humanitarian supplies such as meal packs and blankets.

“Every little bit counts,” said the RSAF in a Facebook post.

“We hope these airdrop missions will bring some relief to the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

In a separate Facebook post, Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad expressed his gratitude to several NGOs.

They include organisations such as Relief Singapore, Mercy Relief, and PPIS Singapore Muslim Women’s Association.

He wrote:

The first airdrops of food supplies, coming in the month of Ramadan, signify more than just aid; they embody compassion and unity from Singapore to the people of Gaza severely impacted by the conflict.

On 18 March, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that Gaza faces imminent famine.

With children already dying from disease and malnutrition, the wellbeing of Gaza’s future generation is at immense risk, said WHO in the statement.

Moreover, without a “significant and immediate increase” in essential supplies, conditions will continue to worsen.

Third tranche of humanitarian aid from Singapore airdropped to Gaza

The airdrop was facilitated by RSAF’s C-130 transport aircraft, which landed in Amman, Jordan’s capital, on 16 March.

Prior to the airdrop mission, a team secured and attached parachutes to the humanitarian supplies. They were then loaded onto the aircraft and airdropped into Gaza on 20 March.

This marks the Republic’s third tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The first two tranches were delivered to the Egyptian Red Crescent, a non-profit organisation in Egypt, last year, reported The Straits Times (ST).

