Heavy Rain On 25 May Reportedly Causes Flash Floods & Ponding In Toa Payoh

Heavy Rain Causes Flash Floods & Ponding In Toa Payoh On 25 May Afternoon

The weather in Singapore has been scorching of late. However, it has also been unpredictable, with wet weather occurring when we least expect it.

Wednesday (25 May) was no exception as heavy rain fell over various parts of Singapore. Apparently, the heavy downpour resulted in flash floods and ponding in several parts of Toa Payoh.

Footage shared online show a profuse build-up of water in some areas and flooded lift landings and pavements elsewhere.

Flash floods & ponding along Toa Payoh Lorong 2 on 25 May

Footage shared on the ROADS.sg Facebook page show a large build-up of water along Toa Payoh Lorong 2 on Wednesday (25 May).

The caption on the post said the flash flood was a result of the heavy rain which occurred in the afternoon.

There was so much water on the road surface that as the cars drove off, they looked as if they were surfing on the water.

When one of the cars rounded the bend and waited for the traffic light to turn green, the road appeared considerably less flooded, but there were still clear signs of flooding.

Flash floods at residential area at Toa Payoh Lorong 4

In another Facebook post by Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road, a 55-second video shows how heavy the rain was at the ground level of a residential area along Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

As the rain poured down from the walkway shelter, the surrounding areas outside the walkway appeared flooded, with water that looked to be a few centimetres deep.

A man standing in the lift lobby was heard saying “jia lat” – “very bad” in Hokkien – presumably referring to the extent of the ponding.

As the camera pans to the right, viewers were treated to more signs of ponding further down the walkway.

On the same day, PUB shared a series of posts on its Facebook page, warning drivers about potential areas to avoid.

They similarly issued tweets about the torrential rain on Twitter.

MS News has contacted PUB about these incidents. We will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Netizen says flooding in Toa Payoh Lorong 2 is a long-standing issue

Judging from the comments on both Facebook posts, most netizens feel more could be done about the flash floods and ponding.

Regarding the situation at Toa Payoh Lorong 2, one netizen said it was a long-standing issue that occurs whenever there’s heavy rain.

Another netizen presented a more light-hearted view, saying the cars looked as if they were playing at a water theme park.

This Facebook user pointed out that floods seem to be more common these days, adding that it’s simply a matter of “where and when”.

Hope floods subside as quickly as they came

Flash floods can be dangerous and problematic for drivers, pedestrians, and residents. We hope the floods subside as quickly as they came.

Meanwhile, we hope the authorities will perform checks on the water drainage system in the area to prevent similar floods in the future.

Were you one of those affected by the floods on 25 May? Share your experiences in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook and Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook.