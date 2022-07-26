IMM, JCube & Westgate Sales Have Up To 80% Off Brands Like Tommy Hilfiger, ASICS & HOOGA

West The Sale At IMM, JCube & Westgate Is A 4-Day Event With Up To 80% Off Bargains

Now that we are more than halfway through the year, perhaps you are looking to change up your style or simply want to refresh your wardrobe. Or maybe you’ve gone back to WFO and are running out of things to wear to the office.

Well, here’s a good opportunity to replace your worn-out clothes and stock up on some cute new outfits.

Those who live in the good ol’ West are in for a treat as a grand sale is coming to not one, not two, but three malls in the area. Sounds like something worth travelling for, even if you stay all the way on the opposite side of the island.

Mega shopping event West The Sale will be on for a precious four days from 28 to 31 Jul 2022 at three shopping malls — IMM, JCube, and Westgate.

Expect big discounts and great deals from over 120 stores. With so many deals, you can shop for the whole family as well, whether you’re replacing your partner’s old shirts or getting new kicks for your growing kids.

To help you plan your time a little more efficiently while you’re there, we’ve highlighted a few promos that you won’t want to miss.

Top fashion & lifestyle outlet picks at IMM

If you’re in need of some retail therapy but are on a budget, you will surely get all starry-eyed the moment you step into IMM.

As Singapore’s largest outlet mall, IMM is every bargain hunter’s dream as it houses 100 outlet stores that offer up to 80% off all year round. Things get even more exciting during the four-day sale as shoppers can enjoy additional discounts on top of the everyday ones.

In a time when the price of everything seems to be rising, this sounds almost too good to be true.

Whether you are looking to do some shopping for your fashion, household, or travel needs, you’ll truly be spoilt for choice with all the hidden gems here.

From well-known sports brands to home essentials, here’s a glimpse of what you can look forward to during West The Sale at IMM.

Melissa Outlet (#02-49A)

Whether your go-to footwear is a pair of dressy heels or comfy flats, Melissa’s Mdreams outlet has everything from wedges for officewear to sandals that you can slip on for long commutes home from work.

While the brand is popular for its stylish yet comfortable footwear, it also has lots of other items like bags and keychains to help pull your entire #OOTD together with ease.

West The Sale promotion: Buy two pairs at 15% off. Buy three pairs at 20% off. Buy four pairs at 25% off.

Tommy Hilfiger Outlet (#01-118)

If you’re thinking of filling your closet with some preppy yet understated options, the Tommy Hilfiger outlet is the perfect place to head to.

And the best thing is, everyone in the family can get togged out in the label together as it offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ fashion.

Be it for formal or casual occasions, you can be sure to look your best with the classic lines the brand offers.

West The Sale promotion: Enjoy up to 80% off with an additional 15% off three items, 20% off five items, and 25% off six items.

ASICS Factory Outlet (#02-12)

Now that we’re halfway through the year, it might be high time to fulfil the New Year’s fitness resolution that you’ve held off for too long.

A sturdy pair of running shoes from ASICS will not only ensure that you work out in comfort, but will likely keep you motivated to commit to your fitness goals.

Regardless of your exercise preferences, ASICS has footwear for all sorts of activities ranging from court sports to outdoor ventures like hiking or trail running.

Make the fitness effort a family affair by getting shoes for mum, dad, and the kiddos, so you can spend time staying healthy together.

West The Sale promotion: Up to 60% off with an additional 10% off on selected items.

EUROTEX Outlet (#02-67)

Your home deserves a refresh too. Specialising in bedsheets, bedding, curtains, as well as bath and home accessories, EUROTEX is a one-stop shop that offers all the essentials that make life a lot more comfortable.

Pamper yourself and your family with fresh bedsheets, pillows, and blankets so everyone can enjoy a good night’s sleep.

Add a little something new to other rooms in the house too with curtains that’ll noticeably transform the space.

West The Sale promotion: Up to 70% off storewide with an additional 20% off when you purchase three or more items.

Pamper yourself & beautify your home with deals at Westgate

Just a stone’s throw away is Westgate, situated conveniently next to Jurong East MRT station and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, so you can drop by on your North-South Line journeys.

Although it is located in the suburbs, it offers a downtown shopping and dining experience. Its diverse mix of offerings has both local and international brands, as well as a wide range of services and even al fresco courtyard dining.

There are plenty of offers to enjoy during West the Sale at Westgate. Here are some of them.

LANEIGE (#02-40)

Having survived the whirlwind that was the pandemic and the past few months of adjusting to new norms, the stress may have gotten to your skin.

No need to suffer further when you can get reliable treatment options from LANEIGE and shower your skin with some tender loving care.

This top Korean skincare brand carries products that offer solutions to various beauty concerns, from intense hydration to brightening and anti-ageing.

Drop by with your BFFs and pick up best-selling items like the Water Sleeping Mask Ex or Neo Cushion for a flawless complexion that’s worthy of a K-drama female lead.

Yves Rocher (#02-16)

Smelling great is just as important as looking good. At Yves Rocher, you can take your pick from a wide range of perfumes that can put you in a fun or flirty mood.

Bring your other half here and choose complementary his and hers scents together, or give your BFF a gift she will really love by selecting the perfect fragrance for her.

West The Sale promotion: Buy two and get one free with their One Collection Perfumes. While stocks last, terms and conditions apply.

HOOGA (#01-30/31/32)

Sometimes, the right fixtures and furnishings are all it takes to turn your humble flat into your dream abode.

Taking inspiration from the Danish art of cosiness, HOOGA certainly lives up to its tagline of “Simple pleasures every day” with its eclectic and charming range of home and living products.

In addition to the broad array of bedding accessories and home accents, there are soothing candles and reed diffusers to help you relax and wind down from a stressful day at work.

Your pet would be happy to know that HOOGA recently dropped a new collection that lets them spoil their fur-babies. After all, our homes should feel like a sanctuary that welcomes everyone we love.

West The Sale promotion: S$10 off with every S$100 spent. Terms and conditions apply.

Miam Miam (#02-27/29)

As much as having new furnishings might make you want to stay home all day, it’s always fun to dine out with the family.

Treat them to a tasty and wholesome meal of French-Japanese fare at Miam Miam, which means “yum yum” in French.

Must-try dishes include the Crispy Calamari Rings, Clam Du Jus, and Creamy Miso Squid With Squid Ink Pasta. And don’t forget dessert — the pancakes, gelato, and souffles here are highly recommended.

West The Sale promotion: Flash this e-catalogue to redeem a free Glazed Teriyaki Chicken Donburi with every S$120 spent in one receipt. Promotion excludes taxes.

Enjoy family-friendly activities & treats at JCube

JCube is famous for its ice-skating rink and for housing the only IMAX theatre in the suburbs in the West, but the family mall has so much more to offer.

Being a leisure and edu-tainment mall, it provides the kiddos with plenty to see and do, a good variety of affordable shopping options for the grown-ups, and F&B favourites for the whole gang.

Several stores at JCube will be offering great deals during West The Sale, and here are some enticing offers to look out for.

Mmeow (#B1-K08/08A)

Offering value-for-money Asian fusion food, the rice bowls here are hearty, filling, and come in so many varieties you’ll have to keep coming back to try them all.

Those who like chicken can try the Chef’s Orange Sauce Chicken, Homemade Thai Sauce Chicken or Black Pepper Chicken. If beef is more your thing, check out the Thai Red Curry Beef, Homemade Thai Sauce Beef or Black Pepper Beef.

Combo meals for two to four people – perfect for family gatherings – are also available.

West The Sale promotion: Tiered discount — 20% off second bowl, 30% off third bowl, 40% off fourth bowl, and 50% for 5th bowl and above. Discount applies to rice bowls and à la carte items only.

Dunkin’ Donuts (#B1-K06A)

For dessert, head to this well-loved store, which offers an extensive range of donuts in a tempting array of flavours.

Purists will love the original Glazed Ring donut, but there are plenty of other delectable flavours to try too, from classics like Cookies & Cream to more unique options like Berry MochiMochi.

Everyone in the fam won’t be able to resist these, so you donut want to miss out.

West The Sale promotion: One free Regular Donut with every purchase of an à la carte Dunkin’ house drink. While stocks last and not valid with other promotions or offers.

Umistrong Art Hub (#01-14/15/16)

This is the fourth and newest outlet of the art-centric store, which stocks a wide array of supplies for all your creative needs.

Umistrong Art Hub is having some great deals to celebrate the grand opening of their latest outlet in the West, so this would be the perfect time to go down and shop whether you’re stocking up on supplies for school, work, or a hobby.

West The Sale promotion: Storewide discounts from 10% to 50%. Subject to terms and conditions.

The Rink (#03-11)

For those who are more of adrenaline junkies than artists, The Rink is a must-visit.

Apart from the thrills of zipping around on an Olympic-sized skating rink, the cool temperature will be an added bonus in hot and humid Singapore.

Have fun skating with your family and showing off some cool moves once you’ve gotten the hang of things. For those who aren’t so confident yet, skating aids in the shape of seals and penguins are also available to help you out with your balance.

West The Sale promotion: Free seal skating aid for every two admission tickets (2 x child or 1 adult + 1 child or 2 x adult), while stocks last. Admission tickets to be purchased online.

Attractive vouchers up for grabs during West The Sale

Even if you’re not much of a shopper, it’s hard to resist a good deal — especially when inflation is causing prices to shoot up everywhere.

So mark your calendars for 28 to 31 Jul to make sure you won’t miss out on all these big brand discounts and shopping rewards across three malls.

For CapitaStar members, it’s also your chance to earn mall rewards of up to S$75,000 worth of vouchers, making your shopping experience even better.

If you’re not a CapitaStar member yet, sign up on the mobile app with the promo code “IMM2022”, “JCS2022”, or “WGS2022” to receive a S$5 eCapitaVoucher as well as a tote bag.

When you’re ready, simply download the CapitaStar app and scan your receipts to redeem.

Spend S$300 at IMM outlet stores to redeem S$50 eCapitaVoucher

outlet stores to redeem S$50 eCapitaVoucher Spend S$120 at JCube to redeem S$20 eCapitaVoucher

to redeem S$20 eCapitaVoucher Spend S$200 at Westgate to redeem S$20 eCapitaVoucher

You might want to shop fast because there are limited redemptions available daily — 200 for IMM, 150 for JCube, and 250 for Westgate.

Even better, when you shop at one mall, you’ll unlock rewards to its other two ‘sister’ malls in the neighbourhood.

Spend S$50 at IMM and receive a S$5 eVoucher to use at selected stores at JCube and another S$5 eVoucher at use at selected stores at Westgate

and receive a S$5 eVoucher to use at selected stores at and another S$5 eVoucher at use at selected stores at Spend S$50 at JCube and receive a S$5 eVoucher to use at selected stores at IMM and another S$5 eVoucher at use at selected stores at Westgate

and receive a S$5 eVoucher to use at selected stores at and another S$5 eVoucher at use at selected stores at Spend S$50 at Westgate and receive a S$5 eVoucher to use at selected stores at IMM and another S$5 eVoucher at use at selected stores at JCube

Do note that the eVouchers are only valid from 28 to 31 Jul and are limited to 200 in-store redemptions per mall and one redemption per shopper.

The West is where the sale is at

If there was ever a time to shop, it would be during the West The Sale campaign, happening from 28 to 31 Jul 2022 at IMM, JCube, and Westgate.

Think about it this way — you won’t have to feel guilty about coming home with an armful of shopping bags if you can proudly say that you scored everything at a steal.

Once you’re ready to plan a trip down, here’s how you can get to the three malls.



IMM

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, Singapore 609601

Mall opening hours: 10am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Jurong East station



Westgate

Address: ​​3 Gateway Dr, Singapore 608532

Mall opening hours: 10am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Jurong East station



JCube

Address: ​​2 Jurong East Central 1, Singapore 609731

Mall opening hours: 10am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Jurong East station

For more information, visit the official West The Sale website here.

You can also follow IMM Outlet Mall, JCube, and Westgate on Facebook to keep up on the latest news and updates.

Plan a day full of retail therapy with the whole fam

A good sale is often cause for celebration, especially when there are so many major malls offering discounts at the same time.

In addition to discovering all kinds of bargains, this would be the perfect time to organise a fun day out for the entire family.

After all, what makes any experience even more worthwhile is getting to share it with your loved ones.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with IMM, JCube & Westgate.

Featured image by MS News.