M’sian Boy Holds On Tight To Flowers For Mum’s Birthday Despite Getting Into Car Accident

Malaysian Boy Holds On To Birthday Flowers For Mum After Car Accident

Birthdays are often a happy occasion for families to celebrate together.

However, one young man in Malaysia nearly lost the chance to celebrate his mother’s birthday when he got into a car accident.

Thankfully, he made it out of the accident alive, and amazingly enough, held on to a bouquet of birthday flowers for his mum the whole time.

His story has since gone viral online, touching netizens and earning him praise for his filial piety.

Passer-by finds boy in overturned vehicle following accident

Uncle Kentang, a well-known philanthropist in Malaysia, shared the moving encounter on Facebook yesterday (19 July).

He had reportedly passed by the scene of the accident last Sunday (16 July) while on the way to buy bread and seafood.

There, he noticed that the car in front of him had been hit by a sedan and overturned as a result.

Following that, Uncle Kentang got down from his car to rescue the young man trapped inside.

Upon pulling him out, he observed that the boy was holding a bouquet of flowers.

Even after making it out of the car safely, he kept clutching the flowers tightly and never let go.

Boy wanted to protect flowers as they are birthday gift for mum

To ensure he had not gotten hurt, Uncle Kentang asked the boy to contact his family.

However, he replied that he could not do so as his phone was still inside his car.

Out of curiosity, Uncle Kentang asked him why he was holding on to the flowers, and if they were meant for his girlfriend.

“Is she really that important? Do you love her very much? You’ve bought her flowers so early in the day,” Uncle Kentang recalled asking.

The boy then clarified that they were not for a girlfriend, but rather his mother, who was celebrating her birthday that day.

Uncle Kentang said he was struck by this response, and by how protective he was of his mum’s birthday gift.

This made him realise how much this young man respects his mother.

Impressed by his character, Uncle Kentang decided to accompany the boy until his mother arrived.

Philanthropist tells boy’s mum she should be proud to have him

The moment his mother reunited with him, Uncle Kentang recounted, she burst into tears and held him tightly.

At this point, Uncle Kentang took the opportunity to tell her how proud she should be for having a son who loves her so much.

He then expressed hope that children everywhere can emulate this young man.

Additionally, he reminded readers that kids should make more time for their parents as they are not getting any younger.

An outstanding example of love and dedication

It is not often one sees a boy his age display such love and appreciation for his mother — especially after an ordeal such as a literal car crash.

Fortunately, no lives appeared to be lost in this accident, and we hope he is now safe and well.

As always, remember to stay safe on the road, for accidents don’t always end in a safe return to one’s family.

