Customer Suspects Kimchi From Yishun Restaurant Has Fly Eggs, Chef Says It’s From Root

Customer Says White Lumps On Her Kimchi Are Fly Eggs, Chef Says It’s Part Of Root & Edible

When eating kimchi, nobody expects or wants to find “extra protein” in their food.

One customer feared just that, as she claimed that the kimchi served by a restaurant in Yishun had fly eggs on it.

The chef, however, said the substance was from the cabbage root.

Woman dined at Northpoint City on 18 Apr

The diner, Ms Wu Huiyi (transliterated from Mandarin), was at Northpoint City with her boyfriend on 18 Apr, she told Shin Min Daily News.

At about 6pm, they decided to dine at BBQ Tori Shokudo, a Japanese restaurant on the 2nd level.

That was when the 23-year-old factory worker found a questionable substance on her kimchi.

Customer notices white lumps on kimchi, suspects they’re fly eggs

After already eating a piece of the kimchi, she noticed white lumps of something on it.

The very noticeable object looked a bit like rice, but she suspected they were fly eggs.

Her boyfriend asked the manager about it, but they simply took the plate of kimchi back to the kitchen and gave them a fresh one.

However, the couple didn’t dare to eat further, so they hurriedly paid up and left.

Chef says substance grew from cabbage root

Upon enquiries from Shin Min, the 36-year-old restaurant manager of the outlet said she’d asked the chef what the white substance was.

He said it was something that grew from the cabbage root. Thus, it was part of the root and was edible and perfectly normal.

However, when she came out from the kitchen, the couple had already left so she couldn’t explain it to them.

The kimchi is from a supplier, she added, and their kitchen was responsible only for cutting the vegetables.

New Zealand couple find suspected fly eggs in their KFC chicken

The white substance in the photo does, however, look similar to what was found on the chicken served by KFC in New Zealand.

In March, a couple from the country found what looked like fly eggs on their KFC chicken wings.

After they filed a complaint with the country’s food safety authorities, the fast-food chain denied that fly eggs could have come from their outlet.

If you find similar white lumps on your food, would you have thought they were fly eggs too? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments.

