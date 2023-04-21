Woman Finds Caterpillar In Cai Png From Bedok Kopitiam, Says She Lost Her Appetite

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Finds Caterpillar In Cai Png From Bedok Kopitiam, Didn’t Inform Stall

When you’re hungry, there’s nothing like a plate of cai png to soothe your hunger pangs quickly and cheaply.

However, one woman’s cai png caused her to lose her appetite.

That’s when she found some “extra protein” in the form of a caterpillar.

Netizen shares cai png meal with ‘extra ingredient’

In a short TikTok video posted on Tuesday (18 Apr), user Ziwei Yong shared her cai png meal that looked like it included some vegetables and potato slices.

However, it also included an extra ingredient — something long and green that was curled up and apparently not moving.

In the caption, she asked a question she probably already knew the answer to: Is that a caterpillar or a long bean?

Cai png with caterpillar bought from Bedok kopitiam

Ziwei also gave followers a clue as to where she got this from.

She tagged the clip’s location as a kopitiam that’s located in Block 539 Bedok North Street 3.

OP lost her appetite immediately

Disgusted, Ziwei said that she lost her appetite immediately.

Those who saw the funny side remarked that it’s just “extra protein”.

Another tried to “comfort” her by pointing out that given the price of cai png at some places, at least the extra item should be free.

OP didn’t confront stall

Ziwei later told AsiaOne it was “not the worst meal” she has had, though she’ll check her food before eating from now on.

The 24-year-old also revealed that she yet to inform the stall about the caterpillar in the food.

Saying she doesn’t dare to complain to them, she speculated that they would brush it off as “just a caterpillar”.

Other creepy crawlies found in food

She isn’t the first customer to have found creepy crawlies in their food, unfortunately.

In February, a cockroach was found in curry chicken rice from an Yishun restaurant.

And half a cockroach was found in tofu bought from a hawker in Bukit Panjang — sickeningly, the other half might have had been eaten.

Hopefully, none of these unfortunate customers became ill, and the establishments concerned will improve their hygiene.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ziweeei_ on TikTok.