S’pore Man Gets S$18 Cai Png In Australia Comprising 1 Vegetable & 2 Meat Dishes

Cai Png With 1 Veggie & 2 Meat Dishes Apparently Costs S$18 In Sydney

In Singapore, economic rice is the, well, economical option for pretty much any meal of the day. Also colloquially known as cai png, it usually consists of rice and a selection of vegetables and meat you can choose from for a reasonable price.

Typically, a plate of cai png will only set you back a single-digit sum in the heartlands.

However, you might be shocked at how much the humble meal costs in Australia.

That was what a TikTok user realised on his recent trip to Sydney. On the video-sharing platform, he shared that he had purchased a packet of cai png that was S$18.30. This is several times more than what you would usually pay for cai png in Singapore.

2 meat & 1 veg cai png costs S$18.30 at Sydney eatery

His video showed a food stall that looks like any regular cai png stall you will find in Singapore.

But, if you look closely, you’ll be able to see a sign saying that it costs A$20.50 (S$18.30) for a packet of cai png with three dishes and a bottle of coke.

The OP added that the eatery is not located in the central business district.

In a separate upload, he clarified that he got two meat dishes as well as one vegetable dish with his cai png. The clip also showed that the portion is quite substantial, with the entire plastic food container filled to the brim.

MS News has reached out to the OP for further comment. We’ll update the article if he gets back.

TikTok users wonder why OP ate affordable local dish in Australia

Responding to a comment that asked why he went all the way to Australia just to get cai png, the OP said that his love for the dish “does not fade with distance”.

Another TikTok user commented that the cai png there used to cost A$13.50 for two dishes and A$16.50 for three dishes before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Clearly, Singapore is not the only one hit by the post-pandemic inflation.

However, this commenter said that the price of cai png is usually proportional to minimum wage. So, as Australia’s minimum wage is higher, the price of the cai png there is higher than ours.

Since Singaporean cuisine is considered foreign in Australia, it’s probably not surprising that our local dishes cost more there.

Despite this factor, we understand that sometimes, the taste of home is worth paying for no matter the price.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.