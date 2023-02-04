Bedok Stall Charges S$2 For 3-Dish Cai Png, Keeps Food Affordable For Seniors Living Nearby

Bedok Stall Charges S$2 For Cai Png With 3 Dishes Regardless Of Vegetable Or Meat

As inflation continues to erode our spending power, F&B stalls that have resisted raising their prices are getting featured more often. One such cai png stall in Hougang made headlines last year for charging just S$2 for a packet of rice with three vegetable dishes.

Recently, another cai png stall in Bedok was featured on social media for similarly charging S$2 for a plate of rice with any three dishes, regardless of whether they’re meat or vegetable.

Turns out, the stall has been keeping its prices constant for the past 18 years. When asked about their decision to do so, the hawker said she wanted to keep her food affordable for seniors living in the area.

Bedok stall sells cai png, soup & porridge dishes for S$2

On Wednesday (1 Feb), Facebook user Ben Lim took to the Hawker United -Dabao 2020 group to share about his meal from Xin Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice, a cai png stall at Bedok Central.

While there are plenty of cai png stalls around Singapore, the defining factor of this stall appears to be its pricing.

Mr Lim shared that customers can enjoy a packet of rice with “any three dishes” for just S$2. In Mr Lim’s case, he ordered:

Fried chicken

Braised egg

Long beans with meat

Besides cai png, the stall also serves other dishes like bak kut teh, sliced fish soup, and a variety of porridge for S$2.

Has kept prices the same for 18 years

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, stallholder Ms Lin shared that the stall has been operating for 18 years.

Throughout the years, she has always priced their cai png at just S$2, keeping in mind the old folks staying in the area.

When asked if they’re turning a profit in this inflationary environment, the 50-year-old said they’ve not made losses to this point.

Shin Min Daily News reported that there was a constant stream of about six to seven customers queueing when they visited the stall on Friday (3 Feb) morning.

Unsurprisingly, customers whom the Chinese daily interviewed all mentioned the stall’s affordable pricing.

One customer even claimed that it was the “cheapest cai png” he had eaten while expressing hope that it would remain at S$2.

Visit the humble stall & support the business

If you’d like to visit the stall to support them, here’s how to find it:

Xin Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice

Address: 216 Bedok North Street 1, #01-02, Singapore 460216

Opening hours: Mon-Fri, 8.15am-2.30pm (closed on Sat & Sun)

Nearest MRT: Bedok Station

Kudos to the stallholder for caring about her customers

Hearing about hawkers who keep their food affordable for customers is always heartwarming.

That’s especially the case now that operational costs are on the rise.

We as customers should thus support these eateries by patronising them so that they continue doing their good deeds.

So if you happen to be around the area, looking for something to eat, be sure to consider patronising Xin Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.