Toa Payoh Stall Still Sells S$1 Nasi Lemak Despite GST Hike To Help Lower-Income Customers

Kedai Makan Muhajirin In Toa Payoh Still Sells S$1 Nasi Lemak

The inflationary climate we’re in has made it challenging for businesses not to raise prices for their goods and services. Consumers likely encounter this most often when they purchase food or groceries.

The hawkers behind this stall in Toa Payoh, however, have kept their nasi lemak at just S$1 for the past 36 years.

Speaking to former MP Amrin Amin, Mr Tahir – who runs the stall – said he wanted to ensure that lower-income individuals in the community continue to have options available to them.

When asked about his decision to do so, Mr Tahir said he’d rather be rich in deeds and virtue than material wealth.

Toa Payoh stall still sells S$1 nasi lemak after 36 years

In a TikTok clip posted on Saturday (4 Feb), ex-MP Amrin Amin shared his recent interactions with Mr Tahir and his family, who run Kedai Makan Muhajirin in Toa Payoh.

While selling nasi lemak at just S$1 is an admirable feat, the question that naturally comes to mind is how the stall owners could make a living doing so.

To this, Mr Tahir told Mr Amrin that he’d rather be “kaya budi” or rich in deeds and virtue than material wealth.

Mr Tahir and his family have apparently been selling their S$1 nasi lemak for 36 years, providing residents in the area – some of whom are not well off – with an affordable food option.

Describing Mr Tahir’s nasi lemak as “truly food from the heart”, Mr Amrin said it spoke about the value that our society embodies.

A bowl of coconut rice accompanied with ikan bilis, peanuts, eggs, and sambal, the S$1 dish may not be the fanciest.

But given how hawker food prices have been soaring of late, the plate of hearty nasi lemak is good value for money.

Mr Amrin ended the post by saluting Mr Tahir and his family for their sincerity and kindness, urging others to support the stall.

Stall also sells mee rebus & mee siam

If you’d like to head down to support Mr Tahir, here’s how you can find his stall:

Kedai Makan Muhajirin

Address: 20 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310020

Opening Hours: Tues-Sun, 6am-1.30pm (closed on Mondays)

Nearest MRT: Toa Payoh Station

Besides nasi lemak, the stall also sells other dishes like mee siam and mee rebus.

A small gesture that means a lot

Kudos to Mr Tahir and his family for running a business with the welfare of their community in mind.

Though keeping their food affordable may be a small gesture, it could be the difference between a full and empty stomach for someone in need.

Featured image adapted from @amrinsg on TikTok and Eatbook.