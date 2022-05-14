Toa Payoh Stall Serves S$1 Nasi Lemak Even After 2 Years Of Covid-19 Pandemic

Kedai Makan Muhajirin In Toa Payoh Serves S$1 Nasi Lemak For 34 Years

Inflation and food prices have been soaring due to the pandemic and ongoing war in Ukraine. Nonetheless, there are still little-known places in Singapore with affordable meals if you know where to look.

One such stall is Kedai Makan Muhajirin in Toa Payoh which sells nasi lemak for just S$1. The price of its signature dish has apparently stayed unchanged for the last 34 years despite major events like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s a quick look at what you can feast on for just S$1.

Toa Payoh stall serves S$1 nasi lemak

At Kedai Makan Muhajirin, customers can get a hearty plate of nasi lemak for just S$1 — likely insufficient for a cup of kopi at most coffeeshops.

The dish is apparently topped with cucumber, fried egg, ikan bilis, and sambal — not the fanciest, but still good value for what it’s worth.

Order with fried fish and chicken wings from $1.50

Those who don’t mind paying more can opt for an extra piece of fried fish, which will cost an extra S$0.50.

Alternatively, customers can opt for an extra piece of chicken wing, which will bring the cost of their nasi lemak to S$2.20.

Wanted to cease operations in 2018

According to Singapore Foodie, the stall owner contemplated ceasing operations in 2018 but her husband and customers motivated her to keep going.

As proof of her dedication, a customer shared that the hawkers know their customers’ first names.

Kedai Makan Muhajirin serves around 300 to 500 dishes per day. Consider stopping by to give your own verdict.

Here are the deets if you plan on heading down:



Kedai Makan Muhajirin

Address: 20 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310020

Opening Hours: 6am–1:30pm (closed on Mondays)

Nearest MRT: Toa Payoh Station

Kudos to humble stall for keeping prices low

As prices of food and goods increase, it’s nice to know that there are some hawkers that are still keeping their food affordable.

Kudos to the hawkers of Kedai Makan Muhajirin for keeping prices constant for more than 3 decades.

Do you know of any other hawkers that sell similarly affordable food? Share them in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Eatbook.