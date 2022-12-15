Man Charged S$24 For Nasi Padang With Fish Roe, Advised To Enquire Price Before Buying

Man Allegedly Charged S$24 For Nasi Padang With Fish Roe At Bedok Corner

Conflicts naturally arise when there’s a mismatch between what customers expect to pay and the actual price.

That was seemingly the case for a customer who allegedly paid S$24 for a plate of nasi padang with fish roe.

The OP said that even though the hawker at Bedok Corner Food Centre had warned him that fish roe would be “expensive”, the price was clearly too exorbitant for him.

Other netizens have since advised him to enquire about the prices before purchasing his meal.

Man allegedly surprised by nasi padang with fish roe that costs S$24

On Wednesday (14 Dec), a netizen took to the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group to share his experience.

According to him, he recently purchased a plate of nasi padang from an undisclosed stall at Bedok Corner Food Centre.

He listed the dishes that he ordered, as well as their respective prices:

Fish roe — S$20

Tofu — S$2

Sambal goreng — S$2

In total, the plate of nasi padang allegedly set him back a whopping S$24.

The OP shared in the post that the hawker had warned him that the fish roe dish would be “expensive”, but it was apparent that the S$24 price tag far exceeded his expectations.

A cursory search online shows that fish roe is indeed one of the pricier dishes one can opt for with their nasi padang.

At HJH Maimunah, two pieces of fish roe cost nearly S$10.

Netizens advise OP to check prices of dishes before ordering

The man’s post has since gone viral with nearly 400 shares at the time of writing.

Some netizens offered their advice, urging the OP to ask for the exact price of potentially expensive ingredients like fish roe, mutton, beef, as well as large prawns.

Another netizen found S$24 to be on the costlier side, even after taking into account how expensive fish roe can be.

Would you pay S$24 for a plate of nasi padang with fish roe? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.