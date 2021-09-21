Hjh Maimunah Closes Outlets Until Further Notice Due To Covid-19 Related Incident

Nasi Padang lovers will be familiar with the popular Hjh Maimunah restaurant, which was recently added to the Michelin Bib Gourmand list for 2021.

But it looks like fans will have to hold off on getting their favourite meal from there for a while.

On Tuesday (21 Sep), Hjh Maimunah Restaurant and Catering shared on their Facebook page that they’ll be temporarily closing all of their outlets.

Source

This is due to a Covid-19 related incident at one of their outlets.

Customers who visited the outlets recently are urged to monitor their health closely.

Hjh Maimunah closes due to Covid-19 related incident

In the early hours of Tuesday (21 Sep), Hjh Maimunah announced that they will be temporarily closed till further notice.

Source

The restaurant disclosed that this was due to a Covid-19 related incident at one of their outlets.

Hjh Maimunah decided to close all outlets for deep cleaning and disinfecting as a precautionary measure to safeguard customers and employees.

Customers who visited recently asked to monitor health

Hjh Maimunah has 2 outlets at Jalan Pisang and Joo Chiat, though they did not specify the affected outlet.

However, the restaurant advised customers who have recently visited to monitor their health closely, without specifying a timeframe.

The restaurant, which also offers catering services, added that all pre-orders will be cancelled and refunded to customers.

They will also not be accepting any orders for the time being.

Concluding their post, Hjh Maimunah apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their continuous support.

A precautionary move to curb transmissions

As Covid-19 numbers surge in Singapore, we have seen an increasing number of stalls and places closing temporarily as a precautionary measure.

While this might inconvenience customers and stall owners, the precautions will hopefully stop ongoing transmissions.

It is also a constant reminder for us not to let our guard down and abide by safety measures at all times.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.