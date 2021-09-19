Toa Payoh Singapore Pools Staff Gets Covid-19, Outlet Closes Till Further Notice

As cases surge in Singapore, many places and stalls were forced to close after Covid-19 cases emerged there.

According to Shin Min Daily News, over 300 cases have been detected in the Toa Payoh area this month alone.

Today (19 Sep), the Singapore Pools outlet at Toa Payoh was closed until further notice.

This comes as a staff working there tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday (17 Sep).

Toa Payoh Lorong 1 Singapore Pools outlet closes

On Friday (17 Sep) a staff working at the Singapore Pools outlet at Block 111 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh tested Covid-19 positive.

The outlet is now closed until further notice, reported The Straits Times (ST).

A Singapore Pools spokesperson said that the outlet has been deep cleaned.

Outside the outlet, a notice directed people to visit the nearby Singapore Pools outlets at Block 85 and Block 95 in Lorong 4 Toa Payoh instead.

Over 300 Covid-19 cases in Toa Payoh this month

According to Shin Min Daily News, Toa Payoh has seen a large number of infections.

Just this month, more than 300 cases have been detected in the area.

Early in the month, the number of cases found at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange, Orient Jewellers Singapore, Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah, and Toa Payoh East Night Market, totalled up to over 200.

As Singapore sees an uptick in cases in recent days, many were located in the area as well.

Over 30 cases have been found at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Hawker Centre and as of yesterday, it has been closed for cleaning for 2 weeks.

The Mr Bean outlet at Toa Payoh Central has also temporarily closed its doors till further notice due to a Covid-19 case.

It underwent deep cleaning and disinfection yesterday (18 Sep) evening.

A notice was also posted on their shuttered door, urging customers who have visited to seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms.

Covid-19 cases were also found at PCF Sparkletots Pre-school @ Toa Payoh West – Balestier, Beatty Secondary School, and senior citizen centre SPD@Toa Payoh.

A reminder not to let our guard down

While temporary closures may mean a loss of business and present inconveniences for residents, they are necessary to curb the further spread of infections.

This is especially so when such a high number of cases are found within the same area.

As cases rise once again, it is a reminder for us not to let our guard down and continue to abide by safe management measures at all times.

